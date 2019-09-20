Lincoln North Star (1-3) used a 19-play, 10-minute drive in the fourth quarter, sealed by a Colton Reed 1-yard touchdown run, to defeat host Omaha South 32-20 Friday.
Reed added a 13-yard run in the first quarter that gave the Gators a 7-0 first-quarter lead. Omaha South answered with two second-quarter touchdowns, taking a 14-13 lead into halftime, but starting with its score before halftime, North Star scored 26 consecutive points. DJ McGarvie added 176 yards passing and two scores.
Clarkson/Leigh 64, Parkview Christian 20: Clarkson/Leigh's Eli Hays had a heyday against Parkview Christian in Lincoln, scoring touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams. Hays had four touchdowns in Clarkson/Leigh's 42-point second quarter with kick returns of 70 and 42 yards, a 31-yard interception return and 11-yard touchdown run. Hays also had a 5-yard run in the first quarter that helped Clarkson/Leigh to a 16-0 lead.
Bishop Neumann 35, Lincoln Christian 0: David Lilly had 12 carries for 134 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Cavaliers. Bishop Neumann rushed for 275 yards while defensively holding Lincoln Christian to 56 yards rushing on 35 attempts and 0 yards passing.
Millard West 25, Millard South 14: Millard West defeated rival Millard South at Buell Stadium with a capacity crowd. Quarterback Tristan Gomes had one rushing touchdown and threw another one. The Wildcats also had scores from Dan Sullivan on a 59-yard run, Nasser Nabulsi nailed a 39-yard field goal and picked up a safety. The third-ranked Wildcats moved to 4-0 while the second-ranked Patriots fell to 3-1.
Bellevue West 36, Elkhorn South 13: The Thunderbirds raced out to a 29-7 halftime lead against the Storm. Jay Ducker scored three touchdowns for No. 1 Bellevue West in a big win over No. 7 Elkhorn South.
Bennington 35, Seward 26: Nick Bohn threw two touchdowns in the first quarter and Bennington scored in each period to beat Seward. Bohn connected with Colby Puck and Trey Kenkel to open a 14-0 lead after the first. Bennington led 21-13 at halftime. With the result, both teams are 2-2 moving into next week.