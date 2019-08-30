Lincoln Lutheran coasted to a 37-28 win against Omaha Concordia in the season opener Friday in Lincoln.
The Warriors led 23-14 at halftime and took a 30-14 lead going into the final quarter.
Concordia cut the deficit to 10 points with an early fourth-quarter score, but Joshua Duitsman's touchdown pass to Joshua Puelz put Lutheran back up 37-20.
Duitsman finished 18-for-25 passing for 177 yards and two touchdowns, and Colten Waldo rushed 27 times for 155 yards and two scores for the Warriors. Ethan Zager scored on a 91-yard punt return for a touchdown for Lutheran.
Fremont 21, Lincoln Northeast 0: Fremont stymied the Rockets in Fremont, scoring a touchdown in each of the first three quarters. Carter Newill and Mitchell Baxa each rushed for a TD for the Tigers. Dawson Glause caught a 64-yard pass from Jack Cooper for the final touchdown of the game.