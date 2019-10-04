Lincoln Southeast rolled up 356 rushing yards, 124 coming from Nick Halleen, as the Knights rolled to a 51-7 win at Bellevue East on Friday night.
Halleen only had seven carries, but he made them count, as Southeast built a 49-0 lead by halftime. The senior scored on runs of 6 yards and 1 yard to get Southeast going in a 35-point first quarter.
Shadon Shannon scored twice and Isaac Gifford capped the first quarter with an 11-yard touchdown run.
The Southeast defense held Bellevue East to 130 total yards.
Lincoln Pius X 24, Omaha Central 3: Joe Finder threw for two touchdowns as the Thunderbolts used a strong first half to put away the Eagles in Omaha.
Finder connected with Ben Aldridge for a 9-yard score in the opening quarter, and hit Isaac Rademacher for an 8-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
Jon Andreasen also scored for the Bolts.
North Platte 27, Lincoln High 10: Blake Vaughn scored two touchdowns, and Jaylan Ruffin returned an interception 67 yards to lead the Bulldogs (1-5) to the win in North Platte.
Vaughn hauled in a 23-yard touchdown and added a touchdown run of 20 yards. Ruffin capped the 20-point second quarter with a pick six.
Sophomore Jareese Lott-Buzby scored on a 29-yard run for the Links (0-6).