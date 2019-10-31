Elmwood-Murdock went 4-5 in 2018, ending the season in the first round with a loss in the playoffs.
A year later quarterback Drake Spohr and the No. 5 Knights (8-1) changed their fortunes with a 74-16 victory over East Butler on Thursday in Elmwood in the opening round of the Class D-2 playoffs.
"It's pretty much the same team I had last year," Elmwood-Murdock coach Lance Steffen said. "A lot of buy-in from these guys."
Spohr led the way with seven touchdowns, five rushing and two passing, and ran for 210 of the Knights' 299 rushing yards.
Five of Spohr's touchdowns came in the first half to give the Knights a 46-0 lead at halftime.
"It was huge," Steffen said. "That was probably the best we have played in the first half all year as for getting off the ball.
"Drake was awesome. He is the kid he is for us every week. He's a great leader, a tough kid and makes plays happen. Couldn't be more proud of our guys tonight."
Spohr had rushing touchdowns of 53, 7, 70, 37 and 1 yards, while Noah Arent added rushing touchdown of 9 yards, a receiving touchdown from Spohr of 37- and a 30-yard interception return.
Arent added a 30-yard interception return for a touchdown, and Noah Willey recorded two interceptions. Along with Spohr's offensive game, the senior added 11 tackles with three for loss. Jared Drake added 15 tackles and four four for loss.
"I hope our defense plays this well and carries us the rest of the way," Steffen said. "It's really nice to get the ball back and get good (field) position. Hopefully this becomes our identity in the postseason and if it all our goals are still ahead of us."
BDS 42, Guardian Angels CC 20: The No. 2 Eagles (9-0) rattled off 42 straight points after trailing 14-0 with 7 minutes remaining in the second quarter in a D-1 first-round game in Shickley.
After GACC's Noah Hass broke free for a 50-yard touchdown, BDS answered with Dalton Kleinschmidt's 4-yard touchdown run.
BDS took control in the second half, scoring on three straight possessions to take a 28-14 lead. After Kleinschmidt scored from 27 yards out to tie the game, BDS recovered a GACC (4-5) fumble and took the lead for good on Dominic Quinones' 11-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Domeier.
Kleinschmidt rushed for 111 yards and finished with four touchdowns, and BDS forced four turnovers, including three in the second half.
Cross County 52, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 26: Isaac Noyd and the Cross County ground game overpowered the Bears in the first-round D-1 playoffs in Stromsburg.
Noyd rushed 14 times for 221 yards and three scores, and Carter Seim added 142 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.
Cross County took a 24-6 lead in the third quarter after Noyd busted a 60-yard run followed by a Landen Berck two-point conversion, and found paydirt again in the fourth with a 72-yard dash on the Cougars' final scoring drive.
Lutheran Northeast 56, Lourdes CC 52: Jaxson Kant led Lutheran Northeast by completing 15 of his 19 passes for 225 yards and four touchdowns. Kant also ran for 164 yards on 47 carries to grab the Class D-1 first-round win over Lourdes CC in Norfolk.
The back-and-forth game was up for grabs most of the night. Kant gave Northeast the winning touchdown with a 7-yard run with 26 seconds to play.
"It was a fun game," Lourdes CC coach Clay Clayton said. "We, obviously wish things could've ended better for us, but both teams competed hard."
Tri County 40, Southern 12: Southern scored first in the D-1 matchup, but Tri County rallied a strong performance by Cole Siems in Wymore.
Siems threw for 98 yards on 10-15 passing for three touchdowns. Siems also went 126 yards on the ground scoring two touchdowns on 21 attempts.
Struggles on defense for Southern only being held to 65 total rush yards and turnovers proved to be a problem for Southern as they lost three fumbles and threw an interception.
Falls City SH 60, Diller-Odell 6: Jake Hoy had four total touchdowns, two rushing and two receiving, leading No. 2 Falls City Sacred Heart (9-0) in the Class D-2 first-round victory in Falls City.
After a scoreless first quarter, Hoy accounted for his two rushing touchdowns in the second quarter with scampers of 4 and 2 yards to put FCSH ahead 14-0. The Irish rolled to 48 points in the second quarter to take a commanding 48-6 halftime lead.
"The first quarter I was disappointed with how we played," FCSH coach Doug Goltz said. "We needed someone to step up, because we weren't playing that well."
Besides Hoy's four touchdowns, the senior accounted for three of the Irish's five turnovers with a fumble recovery and Fall City Sacred Heart's two interceptions.
Jakob Jordan added a 17-yard touchdown run, Tyler Catlin had a 50-yard kick return for a score and Kyle Bauman recorded a safety, before Hoy completed the second-quarter scoring barrage with a pair of touchdown receptions.