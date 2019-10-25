Matthew Downey had back-to-back touchdowns for Lincoln Pius X at Omaha South with a 5-yard run and a 5-yard pass to Jon Andreasen as the Bolts won 42-6 on Friday in Omaha.
Joe Finder added another Pius X touchdown pass to open the scoring in the first quarter with a 19-yard strike to Caleb Hruby.
Andreasen also found the end zone in the first quarter with a 2-yard score. After Omaha South scored in the fourth, Blake Vodicka put the nail in the coffin with a 60-yard scamper.
Nebraska City 51, Lincoln Christian 41: Ethan Berrier gave the Crusaders a 34-24 lead in the third quarter on a pair of 3-yard runs, before Nebraska Christian rallied in the final 6 minutes of the fourth quarter for the victory. Jonas Burgher put Lincoln Christian ahead 41-31 with 6:30 left to play on a 44-yard dash to the end zone. The Pioneers scored 29 seconds later to cut the Crusader lead to 41-38, before taking the lead for good with 4:06 left.