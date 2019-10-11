Beatrice let a 19-point lead disappear in the fourth quarter Friday night, but a game-winning drive allowed the Orangemen to escape with a 40-33 win at Crete.
The Cardinals trailed 32-13 midway through the second half, but they scored 20 straight points to take a 33-32 lead.
With less than five minutes remaining, Beatrice’s offense rode Brody Nelson past midfield before Bennett Crandall found Jace Pethoud for a 33-yard touchdown pass.
Crete still had 1:07 left to orchestrate a drive of their own. They got the ball to midfield, but Elliot Jurgens would seal the win with an interception, making the final score 40-33.
Lincoln East 68, Omaha Bryan 8: Austin Schneider ran for two touchdowns while eight other players scored for the Spartans. Lincoln East scored 61 first-half points while rushing for 264 yards on the ground as a team.
DeKendrick McCay hauled in a 31-yard touchdown from Noah Walters and returned a punt 35 yards for another touchdown.
Kearney 14, Lincoln Southwest 0: Two long touchdown runs by Miko Maessner proved to be the difference for the Bearcats.
Maessner broke free for a 64-yard first-quarter touchdown, and added another score on a 76-yard run in the second quarter.
Hastings 24, Seward 14: Hastings' defense tightened the screws in the second half and the Tigers put the game away on Jarrett Synek's 53-yard touchdown pass to Trevor Sullivan in the third quarter.
After taking a 24-14 lead, Hastings got a fourth-down stop on the ensuing drive.
Seward took a 14-7 lead on touchdown runs by Hunter Novacek (3 yards) and Gabe Knisley (83).
Knisley finished with 255 yards on 23 carries to lead the Bluejay rushing attack. Synek threw for 270 yards and three scores.
Norris 50, Omaha Gross 13: The Titans rolled up 417 total yards while holding to Gross to 177 total yards.
Aiden Oerter threw for 175 yards and a touchdown and rushed for two more scores to lead Norris.
Ashland-Greenwood 57, Lincoln Christian 34: Hunter Washburn completed 13-of-16 passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns and the unbeaten Bluejays pulled away in the fourth quarter.
Lane Zimmerman hauled in five catches for 120 yards and a touchdown in a game that featured two defensive touchdowns (both fumble scoops for scores) and back-to-back scores on special teams.
Bryce Kitrell returned a punt 35 yards for a touchdown and Lincoln Christian's Burgher returned the ensuing kickoff 83 yards for a touchdown.
Lincoln Lutheran 20, Auburn 7: Garret Hoefs was the star for Lincoln Lutheran Friday night as the freshman running back produced all the offense for the Warriors. Hoefs rushed for two touchdowns while returning an interception for a score in the third quarter.
Meridian 70, Parkview Christian 32: Wyatt Haverluck had 22 carries for 212 yards and five touchdowns to lead Meridian. Parkview's Tevin Godwin completed 18-of-31 passes for 282 yards and three touchdowns. Teammate Logan Page had 12 catches for 193 yards and three TDs.