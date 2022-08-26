Prep football glance: Around the city, state and a check-in on the No. 1 teams

Class A No. 1 Omaha Westside held off a fourth-quarter rally from No. 4 Creighton Prep to win 24-17 on Friday in Omaha.

The Warriors took a 24-0 lead into the fourth, when the Junior Jays cashed in with touchdowns on back-to-back drives.

Creighton Prep had the ball deep in its own territory with three minutes left in the game, but Westside's defense prevailed.

Around the city

Bellevue East 31, Lincoln Northeast 21: Trailing 21-6, the Chieftains ripped off 25 straight points to steal a win.

Lincoln North Star 27, Omaha Benson 2: The Bunnies got a safety, but it was all Gators as coach James Thompson won his first game as North Star's head coach. DJ Athouris scored on a sneak to put the Gators up three scores in the third quarter.

Around the state

Omaha Gross 41, Beatrice 7: Deegan Nelson's 1-yard touchdown rush was all the Orangemen could muster in this one-sided season opener.

B No. 1 Bennington 44, B No. 3 Omaha Skutt 13: Bennington’s Nick Colvert ran for three touchdowns as the defending champion Badgers flexed their muscle in a highly anticipated opening game.

Seward 44, B No. 10 Norris 24: The score was knotted 24-24 in the fourth, but the Bluejays scored three straight touchdowns to pull away with an impressive road win.

C-1 No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood 35, No. 7 Columbus Lakeview 6: The Bluejays cruised behind 260 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

C-1 No. 1 Aurora 43, Grand Island Northwest 13: Huskies standout running back Carlos Collazo ran for three touchdowns in the first half, and his touchdown pass on a trick play accelerated the rout.

C-1 No. 2 Pierce 38, No. 10 Wahoo 7: Pierce showed why it's a legitimate state champion contender, opening up a 28-0 lead by halftime.

C-1 No. 6 Scotus Central Catholic 13, Aquinas 7: The Shamrocks held on tight, stopping a fourth-and-goal attempt in the closing moments of the game.

Malcolm 14, C-2 No. 7 Yutan 7: In a defensive battle, a 65-yard touchdown pass from Hayden Frank to Logan McGreer proved to be the difference maker in Malcolm's win over Yutan.

C-2 No. 1 Norfolk Catholic 37, No. 10 Oakland-Craig 12: The Knights ran for 325 yards and five touchdowns while forcing two turnovers on defense.

C-2 No. 4 Battle Creek 14, Archbishop Bergan 13: Boden Obst caught one touchdown pass and ran for another as the Braves ended Bergan's 13-game winning streak.

C-2 No. 5 Hastings SC 35, No. 6 Wilber-Clatonia 0: Carson Kudlacek accounted for four of Bluehawks' five touchdowns, rushing in two and passing for two. Oscar Ortiz returned an 89 yard kickoff return in the third.

D-2 No. 1 Howells-Dodge 50, Neligh-Oakdale 12: Lance Brester ran for three touchdowns and Brittin Sindelar recorded two rushing touchdowns in a dominating win for the No. 1-ranked Jaguars.

How the No. 1 teams fared

Class A: Omaha Westside — def. No. 4 Creighton Prep, 24-17

Class B: Bennington — def. No. 3 Omaha Skutt, 44-13

Class C-1: Aurora — def. No. 7 GI Northwest, 43-13

Class C-2: Norfolk Catholic — def. No. 10 Oakland-Craig, 37-12

Class D-1: North Platte St. Pat's — def. Cambridge, 55-28

Class D-2: Howells-Dodge — def. D-1 Neligh-Oakdale, 50-12

Class D-6: Potter-Dix — def. Minatare, 85-6