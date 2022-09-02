Prep football glance: Around the city, state and a check-in on the No. 1 teams

Elkhorn South’s defense turned back a Millard South attack that didn’t lose a step with its so-called backup quarterback.

The Storm penned up Millard South in its own end three times in the fourth quarter to preserve a 31-28 win before an estimated 3,500 on a hot, sticky, zero-breeze night at Elkhorn Stadium.

No. 4 Elkhorn South (2-0) got three rushing touchdowns from Cole Ballard, who banged out 121 yards on 27 carries, and junior quarterback Carson Rauner in his second start was 10-of-18 for 242 yards and a second-quarter touchdown to Luke Hoskinson.

Brock Murtaugh is going to be Millard South’s starter for a while. Cam Kozeal on Friday made the 20-man roster for the USA Baseball U18 national team after being in its training camp this week. He’ll be an infielder in the U18 World Cup in Florida that starts an 11-day run next Friday. The earliest he could be playing again for the No. 5 Patriots (1-1) would be Sept. 23.

Murtaugh, normally a wide receiver on offense, was 21-of-37 for 282 yards and touchdown passes of 40 yards to Austin Trotter, 19 to freshman Amarion Jackson and 40 to Gavin Nunnally, the latter coming on the second play of the final quarter.

— Stu Pospisil, Omaha World-Herald

Around the city

D-6 No. 4 Parkview Christian 46, Hampton 6: Elijah Colbert had a good night throwing the football, going 11-for-16 for 199 yards and four touchdowns. Brayden Ulrich had four catches, two of which went for touchdowns, for 87 yards.

Elkhorn North 70, Lincoln Northwest 0: The Falcons weren't able to crack the scoring column in their second-ever game as a program.

Platteview 21, Lincoln Christian 7: The Crusaders' flexbone triple-option attack never fully found its stride in this defensive-minded game.

Around the state

Class B No. 5 Waverly 28, Beatrice 21: Charlie Johnson's fourth-quarter touchdown broke a tie and the Vikings' defense held on to seal the win.

C-1 No. 1 Aurora 34, Boone Central 13: Carlos Collazo had touchdown jaunts of 79, 2, 32, and 80 yards, and added an 11-yard touchdown reception to lead the Huskies offense. Collazo finished with 256 yards on the ground on 17 touches.

Class C-2 No. 1 Norfolk Catholic 35, No. 2 Ord 14: Norfolk Catholic's Karter Kerkman scored three touchdowns in the first half, including a 44-yard burst and a 1-yard push. The Knights flexed their muscle in a matchup that pinned the 2020 state champion (Ord) against last season's runner-up.

Southern 18, Diller-Odell 12: Southern's Eric Saathoff forced a fumble by Diller-Odell's quarterback Jason Arnold in the second quarter, and the Raiders recoverd for their first score. Kale Maguire threw two touchdown passes for Southern.

How the No. 1 teams fared

Class A: Omaha Westside — def. Grand Island, 37-13.

Class B: Bennington — def. Plattsmouth, 38-0.

Class C-1: Aurora — def. Boone Central, 34-13.

Class C-2: Norfolk Catholic — def. No. 2 Ord, 35-14.

Class D-1: North Platte St. Pat's — def. Cambridge, 55-28.

Class D-2: Howells-Dodge — def. Fullerton, 58-16.

Class D-6: Potter-Dix — def. Crawford, 91-6.