Lincoln Lutheran coasted to a 37-28 win against Omaha Concordia in the season opener Friday in Lincoln.
The Warriors led 23-14 at halftime and took a 30-14 lead going into the final quarter.
Concordia cut the deficit to 10 points with an early fourth-quarter score, but Joshua Duitsman's touchdown pass to Joshua Puelz put Lutheran back up 37-20.
Duitsman finished 18-for-25 passing for 177 yards and two touchdowns, and Colten Waldo rushed 27 times for 155 yards and two scores for the Warriors. Ethan Zager scored on a 91-yard punt return for a touchdown for Lutheran.
Fremont 21, Lincoln Northeast 0: Fremont stymied the Rockets in Fremont, scoring a touchdown in each of the first three quarters. Carter Newill and Mitchell Baxa each rushed for a TD for the Tigers. Dawson Glause caught a 64-yard pass from Jack Cooper for the final touchdown of the game.
BELLEVUE WEST 63, LINCOLN HIGH 6
|Bellevue West
|21
|21
|7
|14
|--
|63
|Lincoln High
|0
|0
|6
|0
|--
|6
BW--Ducker 6 run (Jurado kick)
BW--Johnson 14 pass from Glantz (Jurado kick)
BW--Ducker 8 run (Jurado kick)
BW--Betts 46 pass from Glantz (Jurado kick)
BW--Ducker 47 run (Jurado kick)
BW--Betts 44 pass from Glantz (Jurado kick)
BW--Ducker 9 run (Jurado kick)
LHS--Jones 2 run (kick blocked)
BW--Chanez 2 run (Anderson kick)
BW--Cooper 13 run (Anderson kick)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: Bellevue West – Ducker 13-137, Glantz 4-33. Lincoln High – Buchanan 5-20, Jones 8-16, Vyhlidal 5-18, Lorenz 2-19.
Passing: Bellevue West – Glantz 16-26-0, 309. Lincoln High – Lott-Buzby 2-4-0, 40; Buchanan 3-6-0, 46.
Receiving: Bellevue West – Betts 4-134, Riley 4-43, Helms 3-64, Johnson 3-53. Lincoln High – Buckman 3-80.
LINCOLN EAST 23, LINCOLN PIUS X 0
|Lincoln East
|7
|9
|7
|0
|--
|23
|Lincoln Pius X
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
LE--Larson 10 run (Jeffrey kick)
LE--safety, Janssen tackle in end zone
LE--Schneider 2 run (Jeffrey kick)
LE--Larson 1 run (Jeffrey kick)
A--1,800 (est.)
|LE
|LPX
|First downs
|12
|5
|Rushes-yards
|53-242
|28-56
|Passing yards
|4
|30
|Passing
|1-3-0
|4-13-2
|Fumbles-lost
|4-1
|1-1
|Penalties-yards
|7-67
|3-25
|Return yards
|4-67
|3-65
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING--LE, Schneider 22-97, Stephenson 9-60, Larson 10-34, Springer 1-18, Caulfield 6-24, Walters 4-6, team 1-minus 1. LPX, Vodicka 5-5, Andreasen 1-2, Leggott 9-26, Finder 12-15, Sawtelle 1-8.
PASSING--LE, Schneider 1-3-0, 4 yards. LPX, Finder 4-12-2, 30 yards; Sawtelle 0-1-0.
RECEIVING--LE, Stephenson 1-4. LPX, Hruby 4-30.
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 29, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 0
|Lincoln North Star
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
|Lincoln Southwest
|0
|9
|14
|6
|--
|29
LSW -- team safety
LSW -- Merkel 3 run. (Hohl kick).
LSW -- Mlnarik 2 pass from Harnly (Hohl kick)
LSW -- Arsiaga 27 run. (kick blocked).
LNS LSW
First downs 5 18
Rushes-yards 19-(-8) 48-300
Passing yards 102 87
Passing 8-23-0 11-22-1
Penalties-yards 7-37 9-74
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING--LNS, McGarvie 9-3, Kopplin 3-14, Ritchie 3-4, Bruegman 1-7, Reed 2, Dysomphone 1-(-3), Coffey 4-15. LSW, Rahe 3-12, Wheeler 7-55, Merkel 6-43, Harnly 11-62, Arsiaga -6-22, Baker 1-17, Miller 3-44, KUtter 1-1.
PASSING--LNS, McGarvie 8-23-0, 102 yards. LSW, Harnly 11-20-1, 87, Wheeler 0-1-0, Rivera 0-1-0.
RECEIVING--LNS, Kopplin 3-6, Coffey 1-10, McDonald 3-64, Bruegman 1-9. LSW, Mlnarik 4-20, Caldwell 3-30, McKinsey 3-24.
FREMONT 21, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 0
|Lincoln Northeast
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
|Fremont
|7
|7
|7
|0
|--
|21
FRE--Baxa 7 run (kick good)
FRE--Newill 3 run (kick good)
FRE--Glause 64 pass from Cooper (kick good)
YORK 30, ALLIANCE 9
YORK--Jacob Diaz rushed 19 times for 131 yards and one touchdown, and Tyler Bartholomew threw for 89 yards to lead York.
|Alliance
|6
|3
|0
|0
|--
|9
|York
|7
|2
|7
|14
|--
|30
YOR--Bartholomew 29 pass to Wright (Ivey kick)
ALL--Dubray 5 pass to King (kick failed)
ALL--Cyza 21 FG
YOR--Safety
YOR--Collingham 94 kickoff return (Ivey kick)
YOR--Diaz 28 run (Ivey kick)
YOR--Collingham 49 run (Ivey kick)
NORRIS 26, BEATRICE 21
|Beatrice
|0
|13
|6
|7
|--
|26
|Norris
|0
|14
|0
|7
|--
|21
NO--Hausmann 9 run (Williams kick)
BE--Nelson 87 yd kick return (Adams to Pethoud 2 pt pass)
NO--Hausmann 57 yd pass from Oerter (PAT fail)
BE--Nelson 7 run (2 pt failed)
NO--Oerter 1 run (2 pt failed)
NO--Medill 4 yd fumble recovery (Williams kick)
BE--Pethoud 34 yd pass from Crandall (Rodriguez kick)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING--Norris, Meyer 8-94, Hausmann 12-64. Beatrice, Nelson 16-71, Pethoud 7-43, Jurgens 2-24
PASSING--Norris, Oerter 13-17-1 271. Beatrice, Crandall -1-5-1 34.
RECEIVING--Norris, Hausman 2-71, Williams 3-69, Schmidt 2-45, Meyer 3-43, Carnie 3-33. Beatrice, Pethoud 1-34
WAVERLY 28, SEWARD 7
|Seward
|7
|0
|0
|0
|--
|7
|Waverly
|0
|14
|0
|14
|--
|28
SEW--Sagehorn 24 pass from Myers (Hammond kick)
WAV--Schawang 65 run (Canoyer kick)
WAV--Nieman 19 run (Canoyer kick)
WAV--Canoyer 38 run (Canoyer kick)
WAV--Canoyer 1 run (Canoyer kick)
|SEW
|WAV
|First downs
|10
|15
|Rushes-yards
|27-63
|52-292
|Passing yards
|112
|51
|Passing
|8-21-2
|6-8-0
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalties-yards
|3-15
|8-64
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING--Sew, Myers 13-22, Knisley 8-22, Bisbee 3-15, Novacek 2-4; Wav, Schawang 13-122, Canoyer 14-89, Nieman 11-47, Stoddard 4-37, Johnson 2-3.
PASSING--Sew, Myers 7-18-2 109, Sukup 1-2-0 3; Wav, Nieman 6-8-0 51.
RECEIVING--Sew, Duncan 1-43, Sagehorn 1-24, Knislely 2-18, Stroup 1-16, Myers 1-3, Novacek 2-6; Wav, Canoyer 2-27, Stoddard 2-10, Skrobecki 1-9, Schawang 1-5.
BISHOP NEUMANN 42, BOYS TOWN 14
OMAHA--David Lilly rushed for 117 yards and three touchdowns, and added a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to lead the Cavaliers.
|Bishop Neumann
|7
|14
|14
|7
|--
|42
|Boys Town
|7
|7
|0
|0
|--
|14
BN--Miller 6 pass (Pentico kick)
BT--Hart 82 kickoff return (Goertz kick)
BN--Lilly 3 run (Pentico kick)
BN--Lilly 59 run (Pentico kick)
BT--NA 47 pass from Murray (Goertz kick)
BN--Lilly 98 kickoff return (Pentico kick)
BN--Sabatka 1 run (Pentico kick)
BN--Lilly 4 run (Pentico kick)
COLUMBUS LAKEVIEW 55, FILLMORE CENTRAL 6
GENEVA--Evan Tessendorf ran 16 times for 119 yards and three scores for the Vikings. Tessendorf also completed 6-of-9 passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns.
|Columbus Lakeview
|6
|28
|7
|14
|--
|55
|Fillmore Central
|0
|6
|0
|0
|--
|6
CL--Tessendorf 2 run (PAT failed)
CL--Pilakowski 15 pass from Tessendorf (PAT failed)
CL--Tessendorf 20 pass from Blaser (Pilatkowski pass)
FC--Morris 26 pass from Stoner (PAT failed)
CL--Tessendorf 2 run (Klug kick)
CL--Van Cleave 13 pass from Tessendorf (Klug kick)
CL--Tessendorf 71 run (Klug kick)
CL--Jaixen 8 run (Klug kick)
CL--Klug 20 pass from Blaser (Stubbert kick)
FAIRBURY 14, AUBURN 12
|Fairbury
|7
|0
|0
|7
|--
|14
|Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|12
|--
|12
FB--Amunson 31 pass from Wanamaker (Cole kick)
FB--Firmanik 3 run (Novotny kick)
AUB--Arban 1 run (kick blocked)
AUB--Clark 48 pass from Darnell (run failed)
ASHLAND-GREENWOOD 37 FORT CALHOUN 14
ASHLAND--Hunter Washburn was on full display, passing 13-for-26 and 129 yards, and rushing for 93 yards on only six attempts, to lead Ashland-Greenwood.
|Fort Calhoun
|0
|0
|0
|14
|--
|14
|Ashland-Greenwood
|12
|6
|13
|6
|--
|37
AG--Kitrell 1 run (Conversion failed)
AG--Kitrell 2 run (Kick failed)
AG--Washburn 51 run (Kick failed)
AG--Washburn 32 run (Riecken kick)
AG--Kitrell 47 interception return (Kick failed)
AG--Novak 20 pass from Washburn (Kick failed)
FC--Strauss 4 pass from Grant (Clausen kick)
FC--Schwartz 25 pass from Grant (Clausen kick)
LINCOLN LUTHERAN 37, OMAHA CONCORDIA 28
|Omaha Concordia
|6
|8
|0
|14
|--
|28
|Lincoln Lutheran
|13
|10
|7
|7
|--
|37
LL--Waldo 2 run (kick failed)
LL--Zager 91 punt return (Zager kick)
OC--Domsch 49 pass from Torosian (run failed)
LL--FG Zager 29
OC--Torosian 54 run (Matlock run)
LL--Waldo 5 run (Zager kick)
LL--Hoefs 14 pass from Duitsman (Zager kick)
OC--Matlock 5 run (run failed)
LL--Puelz 14 pass from Duitsman (Zager kick)
OC--White 25 pass from Torosian (Matlock run)
CENTENNIAL 48, SYRACUSE 7
UTICA--Nisly rushed for 85 yards and a touchdown and Brees rushed for 77 yards and two scores to lead Centennial. Brinkman rushed for 92 yards for Syracuse.
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|7
|0
|--
|7
|Centennial
|14
|21
|7
|6
|--
|48
CEN--Brees 7 run (kick)
CEN--NA 46 pass from NA (kick)
CEN--Bargen 71 pass from NA (kick)
CEN--NA 17 pass from NA (kick)
CEN--Brees 86 punt return (kick)
CEN--Brees 32 run (kick)
SYR--Cavanaugh 11 run (Cavanaugh kick)
CEN--Nisley 84 run (kick failed)
CEN--NA kickoff return (kick failed)
YUTAN 29 FREEMAN 14
FREEMAN--Caden Egr rushed for 270 yards and scored four touchdowns for a Yutan victory.
|Yutan
|6
|8
|7
|8
|--
|29
|Freeman
|0
|14
|0
|0
|--
|14
SOUTHERN 54, DILLER-ODELL 8
WYMORE--Braden Klover rushed 17 times for 153 yards and two touchdowns to lead Southern.
|Diller-Odell
|0
|0
|0
|8
|--
|8
|Southern
|14
|20
|12
|8
|--
|54
SOU--Borzekofski 1 run (Pass failed)
SOU--Klover interception (Klover run)
SOU--Shepardson 11 pass from Borzekofski (Pass failed)
SOU--Klover 74 run (Run failed)
SOU--Wegner 7 pass from Borzekofski (Klover run)
SOU--Salts 21 run (Run failed)
SOU--Klover 35 run (Kick failed)
SOU--Bradley 25 run (Run failed)
DIL--Jones 2 run (Ebeling run)
ELMWOOD-MURDOCK 74, JOHNSON-BROCK 42
|Elmwood-Murdock
|30
|30
|8
|6
|--
|74
|Johnson-Brock
|14
|6
|6
|8
|--
|42
EM--Spohr 5 run (Drake run)
JB--Fossenbarger 60 kickoff return (Smith pass)
EM--Drake 65 run (run)
EM--Willey 16 pass from Spohr (Drake run)
JB--Hahn 33 pass from Fossenbarger (conversion failed)
EM--Spohr 1 run (conversion failed)
JB--Hahn 6 pass from Fossnebarger (conversion failed)
EM--1 run (Drake run)
EM--51 punt return (conversion failed)
EM--Drake 5 pass from Spohr (Spohr run)
JB--Fossenbarger 79 kickoff return (Parriott pass)
EM--Spohr 55 run (Willey run)
EM--Spohr 50 INT return (Drake run)
JB--Smith 7 pass from Fossenbarger (conversion failed)
EM--Drake 1 run (conversion failed)
JB--Parriott 4 run (Ottemann pass)
H-TR-S 64, PAWNEE CITY 12
|H-TR-S
|28
|30
|0
|6
|--
|64
|Pawnee City
|6
|0
|0
|6
|--
|12
TRI COUNTY 36, EMF 20
EXETER--Jack Holsing rushed for 178 yards and two touchdowns to lead Tri County.
|Tri County
|8
|16
|6
|6
|--
|36
|EMF
|0
|6
|0
|14
|--
|20
TRI--Holsing 18 run (Weise pass from Siems)
TRI--Siems 1 run (Weise pass from Siems)
EMF--Beethe 15 pass from Weber (pass failed)
TRI--Weise 17 pass from Siems (Siems run)
TRI--Holsing 56 run (run failed)
EMF--Beethe 5 pass from Weber (pass failed)
EMF--Beethe fumble recovery (Jindra pass from Staskal)
TRI--Weichel 61 run (run failed)
DORCHESTER 62, WALTHILL 13
WALTHILL--Collyn Brummett rushed 14 times for 165 yards and four touchdowns and caught a 17-yard touchdown pass to lead Dorchester for an opening-night victory.
|Dorchester
|8
|28
|20
|6
|--
|62
|Walthill
|0
|13
|0
|0
|--
|13
DOR--Brummett 3 run (kick good)
DOR--Tyser 19 pass from Hansen (kick failed)
DOR--Brummett 9 run (pass failed)
WAL--McCauley 48 run (WhiteEyes pass)
DOR--Newlin 1 run (kick good)
WAL--McCauley 6 run (run failed)
DOR--Newlin fumble return (kick good)
DOR--Brummett 28 run (kick good)
DOR--Brummett 13 run (kick failed)
DOR--Thompson 5 run (kick failed)
DOR--Brummett 17 pass from Hansen (kick failed)
SILVER LAKE 48, LEWISTON 6
LEWISTON--Silver Lake held Lewiston to 36 total yards. Mathew Barker threw for 68 yards for Lewiston.
|Silver Lake
|12
|7
|8
|21
|--
|48
|Lewiston
|0
|0
|6
|0
|--
|6