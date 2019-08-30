{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln Lutheran coasted to a 37-28 win against Omaha Concordia in the season opener Friday in Lincoln.

The Warriors led 23-14 at halftime and took a 30-14 lead going into the final quarter.

Concordia cut the deficit to 10 points with an early fourth-quarter score, but Joshua Duitsman's touchdown pass to Joshua Puelz put Lutheran back up 37-20. 

Duitsman finished 18-for-25 passing for 177 yards and two touchdowns, and Colten Waldo rushed 27 times for 155 yards and two scores for the Warriors. Ethan Zager scored on a 91-yard punt return for a touchdown for Lutheran.

Fremont 21, Lincoln Northeast 0: Fremont stymied the Rockets in Fremont, scoring a touchdown in each of the first three quarters. Carter Newill and Mitchell Baxa each rushed for a TD for the Tigers. Dawson Glause caught a 64-yard pass from Jack Cooper for the final touchdown of the game.

BELLEVUE WEST 63, LINCOLN HIGH 6

Bellevue West2121 14 --63
Lincoln High006--

BW--Ducker 6 run (Jurado kick)

BW--Johnson 14 pass from Glantz (Jurado kick)

BW--Ducker 8 run (Jurado kick)

BW--Betts 46 pass from Glantz (Jurado kick)

BW--Ducker 47 run (Jurado kick)

BW--Betts 44 pass from Glantz (Jurado kick)

BW--Ducker 9 run (Jurado kick)

LHS--Jones 2 run (kick blocked)

BW--Chanez 2 run (Anderson kick)

BW--Cooper 13 run (Anderson kick)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: Bellevue West – Ducker 13-137, Glantz 4-33. Lincoln High – Buchanan 5-20, Jones 8-16, Vyhlidal 5-18, Lorenz 2-19.

Passing: Bellevue West – Glantz 16-26-0, 309. Lincoln High – Lott-Buzby 2-4-0, 40; Buchanan 3-6-0, 46.

Receiving: Bellevue West – Betts 4-134, Riley 4-43, Helms 3-64, Johnson 3-53. Lincoln High – Buckman 3-80.

LINCOLN EAST 23, LINCOLN PIUS X 0

Lincoln East7--23 
Lincoln Pius X--

LE--Larson 10 run (Jeffrey kick)

LE--safety, Janssen tackle in end zone

LE--Schneider 2 run (Jeffrey kick)

LE--Larson 1 run (Jeffrey kick)

A--1,800 (est.)

 LELPX
First downs12 
Rushes-yards53-242 28-56 
Passing yards30 
Passing1-3-0 4-13-2 
Fumbles-lost4-1 1-1 
Penalties-yards7-67 3-25 
Return yards4-67 3-65

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--LE, Schneider 22-97, Stephenson 9-60, Larson 10-34, Springer 1-18, Caulfield 6-24, Walters 4-6, team 1-minus 1. LPX, Vodicka 5-5, Andreasen 1-2, Leggott 9-26, Finder 12-15, Sawtelle 1-8.

PASSING--LE, Schneider 1-3-0, 4 yards. LPX, Finder 4-12-2, 30 yards; Sawtelle 0-1-0.

RECEIVING--LE, Stephenson 1-4. LPX, Hruby 4-30.

LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 29, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 0

Lincoln North Star0--
Lincoln Southwest 14 --29 

LSW -- team safety

LSW -- Merkel 3 run. (Hohl kick).

LSW -- Mlnarik 2 pass from Harnly (Hohl kick)

LSW -- Arsiaga 27 run. (kick blocked).

LNS LSW

First downs 5 18

Rushes-yards 19-(-8) 48-300

Passing yards 102 87

Passing 8-23-0 11-22-1

Penalties-yards 7-37 9-74

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING--LNS, McGarvie 9-3, Kopplin 3-14, Ritchie 3-4, Bruegman 1-7, Reed 2, Dysomphone 1-(-3), Coffey 4-15. LSW, Rahe 3-12, Wheeler 7-55, Merkel 6-43, Harnly 11-62, Arsiaga -6-22, Baker 1-17, Miller 3-44, KUtter 1-1.

PASSING--LNS, McGarvie 8-23-0, 102 yards. LSW, Harnly 11-20-1, 87, Wheeler 0-1-0, Rivera 0-1-0.

RECEIVING--LNS, Kopplin 3-6, Coffey 1-10, McDonald 3-64, Bruegman 1-9. LSW, Mlnarik 4-20, Caldwell 3-30, McKinsey 3-24.

FREMONT 21, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 0

Lincoln Northeast 0--
Fremont  7 7 7 0--21 

FRE--Baxa 7 run (kick good)

FRE--Newill 3 run (kick good)

FRE--Glause 64 pass from Cooper (kick good)

YORK 30, ALLIANCE 9

YORK--Jacob Diaz rushed 19 times for 131 yards and one touchdown, and Tyler Bartholomew threw for 89 yards to lead York.

Alliance6300-- 9
York 72714-- 30

YOR--Bartholomew 29 pass to Wright (Ivey kick)

ALL--Dubray 5 pass to King (kick failed)

ALL--Cyza 21 FG

YOR--Safety

YOR--Collingham 94 kickoff return (Ivey kick)

YOR--Diaz 28 run (Ivey kick)

YOR--Collingham 49 run (Ivey kick)

NORRIS 26, BEATRICE 21

Beatrice013 --26 
Norris14 --21 

NO--Hausmann 9 run (Williams kick)

BE--Nelson 87 yd kick return (Adams to Pethoud 2 pt pass)

NO--Hausmann 57 yd pass from Oerter (PAT fail)

BE--Nelson 7 run (2 pt failed)

NO--Oerter 1 run (2 pt failed)

NO--Medill 4 yd fumble recovery (Williams kick)

BE--Pethoud 34 yd pass from Crandall (Rodriguez kick)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING--Norris, Meyer 8-94, Hausmann 12-64. Beatrice, Nelson 16-71, Pethoud 7-43, Jurgens 2-24

PASSING--Norris, Oerter 13-17-1 271. Beatrice, Crandall -1-5-1 34.

RECEIVING--Norris, Hausman 2-71, Williams 3-69, Schmidt 2-45, Meyer 3-43, Carnie 3-33. Beatrice, Pethoud 1-34

WAVERLY 28, SEWARD 7

Seward--
Waverly 14 14 --28 

SEW--Sagehorn 24 pass from Myers (Hammond kick)

WAV--Schawang 65 run (Canoyer kick)

WAV--Nieman 19 run (Canoyer kick)

WAV--Canoyer 38 run (Canoyer kick)

WAV--Canoyer 1 run (Canoyer kick)

 SEWWAV
First downs10 15 
Rushes-yards27-63 52-292 
Passing yards112 51 
Passing8-21-2 6-8-0 
Fumbles-lost0-0 1-0 
Penalties-yards3-15 8-64 

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING--Sew, Myers 13-22, Knisley 8-22, Bisbee 3-15, Novacek 2-4; Wav, Schawang 13-122, Canoyer 14-89, Nieman 11-47, Stoddard 4-37, Johnson 2-3.

PASSING--Sew, Myers 7-18-2 109, Sukup 1-2-0 3; Wav, Nieman 6-8-0 51.

RECEIVING--Sew, Duncan 1-43, Sagehorn 1-24, Knislely 2-18, Stroup 1-16, Myers 1-3, Novacek 2-6; Wav, Canoyer 2-27, Stoddard 2-10, Skrobecki 1-9, Schawang 1-5.

BISHOP NEUMANN 42, BOYS TOWN 14

OMAHA--David Lilly rushed for 117 yards and three touchdowns, and added a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to lead the Cavaliers.

Bishop Neumann714 14 --42 
Boys Town --14 

BN--Miller 6 pass (Pentico kick)

BT--Hart 82 kickoff return (Goertz kick)

BN--Lilly 3 run (Pentico kick)

BN--Lilly 59 run (Pentico kick)

BT--NA 47 pass from Murray (Goertz kick)

BN--Lilly 98 kickoff return (Pentico kick)

BN--Sabatka 1 run (Pentico kick)

BN--Lilly 4 run (Pentico kick)

COLUMBUS LAKEVIEW 55, FILLMORE CENTRAL 6

GENEVA--Evan Tessendorf ran 16 times for 119 yards and three scores for the Vikings. Tessendorf also completed 6-of-9 passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns.

Columbus Lakeview628714--55
Fillmore Central 0600--6

CL--Tessendorf 2 run (PAT failed)

CL--Pilakowski 15 pass from Tessendorf (PAT failed)

CL--Tessendorf 20 pass from Blaser (Pilatkowski pass)

FC--Morris 26 pass from Stoner (PAT failed)

CL--Tessendorf 2 run (Klug kick)

CL--Van Cleave 13 pass from Tessendorf (Klug kick)

CL--Tessendorf 71 run (Klug kick)

CL--Jaixen 8 run (Klug kick)

CL--Klug 20 pass from Blaser (Stubbert kick)

FAIRBURY 14, AUBURN 12

Fairbury--14 
Auburn 12 --12 

FB--Amunson 31 pass from Wanamaker (Cole kick)

FB--Firmanik 3 run (Novotny kick)

AUB--Arban 1 run (kick blocked)

AUB--Clark 48 pass from Darnell (run failed)

ASHLAND-GREENWOOD 37 FORT CALHOUN 14

ASHLAND--Hunter Washburn was on full display, passing 13-for-26 and 129 yards, and rushing for 93 yards on only six attempts, to lead Ashland-Greenwood.

Fort Calhoun 0 0 0 14-- 14
Ashland-Greenwood  12 6 13 6-- 37

AG--Kitrell 1 run (Conversion failed)

AG--Kitrell 2 run (Kick failed)

AG--Washburn 51 run (Kick failed)

AG--Washburn 32 run (Riecken kick)

AG--Kitrell 47 interception return (Kick failed)

AG--Novak 20 pass from Washburn (Kick failed)

FC--Strauss 4 pass from Grant (Clausen kick)

FC--Schwartz 25 pass from Grant (Clausen kick)

LINCOLN LUTHERAN 37, OMAHA CONCORDIA 28

Omaha Concordia14 --28 
Lincoln Lutheran13 10 --37 

LL--Waldo 2 run (kick failed)

LL--Zager 91 punt return (Zager kick)

OC--Domsch 49 pass from Torosian (run failed)

LL--FG Zager 29

OC--Torosian 54 run (Matlock run)

LL--Waldo 5 run (Zager kick)

LL--Hoefs 14 pass from Duitsman (Zager kick)

OC--Matlock 5 run (run failed)

LL--Puelz 14 pass from Duitsman (Zager kick)

OC--White 25 pass from Torosian (Matlock run)

CENTENNIAL 48, SYRACUSE 7

UTICA--Nisly rushed for 85 yards and a touchdown and Brees rushed for 77 yards and two scores to lead Centennial. Brinkman rushed for 92 yards for Syracuse.

Syracuse0--
Centennial 1421--48

CEN--Brees 7 run (kick)

CEN--NA 46 pass from NA (kick)

CEN--Bargen 71 pass from NA (kick)

CEN--NA 17 pass from NA (kick)

CEN--Brees 86 punt return (kick)

CEN--Brees 32 run (kick)

SYR--Cavanaugh 11 run (Cavanaugh kick)

CEN--Nisley 84 run (kick failed)

CEN--NA kickoff return (kick failed)

YUTAN 29 FREEMAN 14

FREEMAN--Caden Egr rushed for 270 yards and scored four touchdowns for a Yutan victory.

Yutan 6 8 7 8-- 29
Freeman 0 14 0-- 14

SOUTHERN 54, DILLER-ODELL 8

WYMORE--Braden Klover rushed 17 times for 153 yards and two touchdowns to lead Southern.

Diller-Odell 0 0 0 8-- 8
Southern 14 20 12 8-- 54

SOU--Borzekofski 1 run (Pass failed)

SOU--Klover interception (Klover run)

SOU--Shepardson 11 pass from Borzekofski (Pass failed)

SOU--Klover 74 run (Run failed)

SOU--Wegner 7 pass from Borzekofski (Klover run)

SOU--Salts 21 run (Run failed)

SOU--Klover 35 run (Kick failed)

SOU--Bradley 25 run (Run failed)

DIL--Jones 2 run (Ebeling run)

ELMWOOD-MURDOCK 74, JOHNSON-BROCK 42

Elmwood-Murdock3030 --74 
Johnson-Brock14 --42 

EM--Spohr 5 run (Drake run)

JB--Fossenbarger 60 kickoff return (Smith pass)

EM--Drake 65 run (run)

EM--Willey 16 pass from Spohr (Drake run)

JB--Hahn 33 pass from Fossenbarger (conversion failed)

EM--Spohr 1 run (conversion failed)

JB--Hahn 6 pass from Fossnebarger (conversion failed)

EM--1 run (Drake run)

EM--51 punt return (conversion failed)

EM--Drake 5 pass from Spohr (Spohr run)

JB--Fossenbarger 79 kickoff return (Parriott pass)

EM--Spohr 55 run (Willey run)

EM--Spohr 50 INT return (Drake run)

JB--Smith 7 pass from Fossenbarger (conversion failed)

EM--Drake 1 run (conversion failed)

JB--Parriott 4 run (Ottemann pass)

H-TR-S 64, PAWNEE CITY 12

H-TR-S28 30 --64 
Pawnee City--12 

TRI COUNTY 36, EMF 20

EXETER--Jack Holsing rushed for 178 yards and two touchdowns to lead Tri County.

Tri County81666-- 36
EMF0614-- 20

TRI--Holsing 18 run (Weise pass from Siems)

TRI--Siems 1 run (Weise pass from Siems)

EMF--Beethe 15 pass from Weber (pass failed)

TRI--Weise 17 pass from Siems (Siems run)

TRI--Holsing 56 run (run failed)

EMF--Beethe 5 pass from Weber (pass failed)

EMF--Beethe fumble recovery (Jindra pass from Staskal)

TRI--Weichel 61 run (run failed)

DORCHESTER 62, WALTHILL 13

WALTHILL--Collyn Brummett rushed 14 times for 165 yards and four touchdowns and caught a 17-yard touchdown pass to lead Dorchester for an opening-night victory. 

Dorchester828206--62
Walthill01300--13

DOR--Brummett 3 run (kick good)

DOR--Tyser 19 pass from Hansen (kick failed)

DOR--Brummett 9 run (pass failed)

WAL--McCauley 48 run (WhiteEyes pass)

DOR--Newlin 1 run (kick good)

WAL--McCauley 6 run (run failed)

DOR--Newlin fumble return (kick good)

DOR--Brummett 28 run (kick good)

DOR--Brummett 13 run (kick failed)

DOR--Thompson 5 run (kick failed)

DOR--Brummett 17 pass from Hansen (kick failed)

SILVER LAKE 48, LEWISTON 6

LEWISTON--Silver Lake held Lewiston to 36 total yards. Mathew Barker threw for 68 yards for Lewiston.

Silver Lake12 21 --48 
Lewiston--
0
0
0
0
0

