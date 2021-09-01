Prep football game of week: Southeast, Southwest feeling good ahead of rivalry matchup

Lincoln Southwest might be on trick-play watch this week, meaning a quick start is even more imperative this time around.

“We’ll have to play a lot better in the first half for sure,” said Gottula. “We have to take care of the ball on offense because they have an excellent defense that gets to the ball well. They have a very good team and we’ve had some great games against Southwest, so it should be fun.”

Close, but not close enough: Behind quarterback Zane Flores, Gretna eclipsed the 21-point mark in all but one game last season. The Silver Hawk defense did well last week when it held Gretna to 21 points, but a 13-point output on offense wasn’t enough to overcome the Dragons.

Southwest played well on both sides of the ball, but consistency over 60 minutes is needed to beat a top-10 team like Lincoln Southeast.

“We gave great effort, but we left a lot of things on the table that we could have taken or little things we could have tweaked,” Sherman said.

One burning question