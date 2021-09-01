Prep football game of week: Southeast, Southwest feeling good ahead of rivalry matchup

Each week, the Lincoln Journal Star will preview a game of the week and provide coverage for the matchup. Here are all the key details about this week’s matchup between Class A No. 5 Lincoln Southeast (1-0) and Lincoln Southwest (0-1):
Players to watch
Jake Appleget, WR/LB, Lincoln Southeast: The Nebraska football commit threw a touchdown pass and caught another to help Southeast’s comeback effort last week. He’ll be a handful for Southwest’s secondary to deal with, and he also anchors the Knight defense at middle linebacker.
Collin Fritton, QB, Lincoln Southwest: Fritton did well in flashes against Gretna last week, completing 10 of 17 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown as he ran for another score. However, the Knight defense showed some vulnerabilities to Omaha North’s dual-threat quarterback, Jordan Williams, last week. Fritton’s rushing ability could make a big difference.
Elan Pittman, NG, Lincoln Southeast: Pittman was instrumental to Southeast’s second-half shutout of Omaha North as he led the Knights with nine tackles. Pittman is an efficient run-stopper who keeps interior runs from going for big gains.
“He did a nice job last week, and really our whole defense did a nice job of playing assignment football,” Southeast coach Ryan Gottula said.
Jake Leader, DB, Lincoln Southwest: Leader is among the state’s leaders in interceptions after the senior came down with two turnovers against Gretna. Considering Southeast quarterback Willem Reddick threw two interceptions of his own last week, Leader may hope for a similar impact this week.
“Our entire defense kept us in the game,” Southwest coach Andrew Sherman said. “Jake really enforced the middle of the field; he’s just a great athlete and very savvy when the ball is in the air.”
Max Buettenback, RB, Lincoln Southeast: Buettenback accounted for most of Southeast’s offensive success last week as he ran for two touchdowns and tossed a third score to Appleget. Buettenback not only doesn't shy away from contact between the tackles, but he also has great speed that can lead to big gains like his 70-yard gallop last week.
Week 1 observations
Southeast’s slow start: Southeast lacked proper execution in the first half of last week’s game, and that led to a 12-point halftime deficit against Omaha North. In the second half, the Knights avoided turnovers, kept their assignments on defense and came up with a couple of stellar trick plays for touchdowns.
Lincoln Southwest might be on trick-play watch this week, meaning a quick start is even more imperative this time around.
“We’ll have to play a lot better in the first half for sure,” said Gottula. “We have to take care of the ball on offense because they have an excellent defense that gets to the ball well. They have a very good team and we’ve had some great games against Southwest, so it should be fun.”
Two-Minute Drill: Breaking down and predicting the top Week 2 games, plus Lott-Buzby’s efficient passing and other notes
Close, but not close enough: Behind quarterback Zane Flores, Gretna eclipsed the 21-point mark in all but one game last season. The Silver Hawk defense did well last week when it held Gretna to 21 points, but a 13-point output on offense wasn’t enough to overcome the Dragons.
Southwest played well on both sides of the ball, but consistency over 60 minutes is needed to beat a top-10 team like Lincoln Southeast.
“We gave great effort, but we left a lot of things on the table that we could have taken or little things we could have tweaked,” Sherman said.
One burning question
Will Southwest be able to run the ball? While Buettenback led the Knights to a 216-yard rushing performance last week, Lincoln Southwest managed just 75 yards on 33 attempts. The Silver Hawks have a pair of talented running backs in Cal Newell and Ashton Wright, but both averaged under three yards per attempt last week.
Improved offensive line play was a focus during Southwest’s Wednesday practice, and for good reason. If the Silver Hawks can run the ball efficiently and string together first downs, they’ll be able to control the time of possession.
“It’s just consistency, we have to get our O-line gelling a bit more, and sometimes when they did a great job sometimes our running backs didn’t necessarily trust the hole,” Sherman said. “Those little things will make a huge difference for us.”
Prediction
These rivalry games always tend to bring out the best of both teams, seen in the challenge Lincoln Pius X put up against Lincoln East last week. The late-night window at Seacrest Field should bring an electric crowd, and both coaches feel the energy has been stellar in practice this week.
Southeast has the edge offensively, but the Southwest defense can make things interesting by snagging a few turnovers or shutting down Buettenback. If the Silver Hawks manage to control the clock like Omaha North managed at times last week, that’ll go a long way to their upset efforts.
Score: Lincoln Southeast 28, Lincoln Southwest 21.
