Prep football game of the week: Title of best team in Lincoln at stake when No. 8 Southeast, No. 9 East meet on Thursday

Each week, the Lincoln Journal Star will preview a game of the week and provide coverage for the matchup. Here are all the key details about this week’s matchup between Class A No. 8 Lincoln Southeast (3-1) and No. 9 Lincoln East (3-1), a 7 p.m. Thursday start at Seacrest Field:
Players to watch
Teitum Tuioti, DL, Lincoln Southeast: Tuioti is a force at defensive end, and there’s a reason why the Southeast junior holds several Division I offers. He leads the Knights with 33 tackles, and his four sacks are among the top five of all Class A players. Tuioti has also caused a fumble and blocked a punt so far this season, and he has the talent to come up with big plays on defense at any time.
Cooper Erikson, WR, Lincoln East: East quarterback Noah Walters has thrown touchdowns to seven different Spartans so far this season, but his top receiving target has never changed. The 6-foot-4 Erikson has the size to dwarf most defensive backs, while his elite route running allows him to find pockets of space regularly. Erikson has caught 25 passes for 475 yards and five touchdowns this season.
Season observations
Physicality required: Lincoln Southeast’s offensive and defensive lines played well over the first three weeks of the season, but a 41-7 loss to Creighton Prep exposed that the Knights still have plenty of room to grow. Creighton Prep averaged almost 7 yards per carry in the win and scored six rushing touchdowns, leaving coach Ryan Gottula upset in his team’s lack of physicality.
'We pretty much controlled the line of scrimmage': Creighton Prep asserts itself in Class A picture by rolling LSE
That was certainly a topic of discussion in film breakdowns and at practice, leading to a strong response from the team.
“Prep was more physical than us, so we found some things that we have to get better at, and our guys responded really well,” Gottula said. “It’s been a good few days here getting ready for our next game.”
Spartans seek balance: With a quarterback as good was Walters, it’s no wonder that Lincoln East throws the ball more than it runs, with 113 pass attempts compared to 92 rush attempts so far this year. But coach John Gingery is hoping the Spartans can keep developing their run game as the season goes along.
Seniors Hunter Epp and Jaelyn Welch have both scored rushing touchdowns, but neither has had 10 or more carries in a game so far. That might change moving forward.
“I think you always want to try and establish the run game and make yourself a little less one-dimensional,” Gingery said. “We’d love to be able to run the ball a little bit more and we’ll try to run it more to set up the passing game.”
One burning question
Will Noah Walters throw for four or more touchdowns?
Walters finished one passing touchdown shy of tying the Class A single-game record last week when he torched Millard North for 416 yards and six touchdowns. After a relatively slow start to the season against Lincoln Pius X, the returning Super-State quarterback has been dominant over the past three weeks, when he’s averaged more than 20 yards per completion.
Southeast has strong defensive backs, but the Knights haven’t been tested against a quarterback like Walters. In each of its three wins, Southeast has held opponents to 21 points or less, meaning even a four-touchdown game from Walters could be too much to overcome.
The bad news for Southeast? Walters has thrown four or more passing touchdowns three weeks in a row.
“It’s certainly a different challenge than last week defensively, but it’s still assignment football,” Gottula said. “It’s a tremendous challenge against a very good offense, so we’re going to have to play a lot better than we did last week.”
Prediction
Both teams are off to 3-1 starts and top-10 rankings, making this game’s winner the de facto best team in Lincoln. That was the case last season, too, when Southeast forced Walters into a tough game that the Knights eventually won 24-14. Southeast is still a team built on running the ball and playing tough defense, but Walters has shredded each opponent he’s played this season.
The key to this game is going to be the 30-point mark. If Lincoln Southeast can hold the Spartans under 30 points, it’ll have a great chance at winning the game. However, if East can score over 30 points, it’s going to be difficult for the Southeast offense to keep up with that scoring. Coming off a six-touchdown performance, it’s hard to bet against Walters and the high-powered Spartan offense.
Score: Lincoln East 35, Lincoln Southeast 28.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7