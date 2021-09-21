Prep football game of the week: Title of best team in Lincoln at stake when No. 8 Southeast, No. 9 East meet on Thursday

That was certainly a topic of discussion in film breakdowns and at practice, leading to a strong response from the team.

“Prep was more physical than us, so we found some things that we have to get better at, and our guys responded really well,” Gottula said. “It’s been a good few days here getting ready for our next game.”

Spartans seek balance: With a quarterback as good was Walters, it’s no wonder that Lincoln East throws the ball more than it runs, with 113 pass attempts compared to 92 rush attempts so far this year. But coach John Gingery is hoping the Spartans can keep developing their run game as the season goes along.

Seniors Hunter Epp and Jaelyn Welch have both scored rushing touchdowns, but neither has had 10 or more carries in a game so far. That might change moving forward.

“I think you always want to try and establish the run game and make yourself a little less one-dimensional,” Gingery said. “We’d love to be able to run the ball a little bit more and we’ll try to run it more to set up the passing game.”

One burning question

Will Noah Walters throw for four or more touchdowns?