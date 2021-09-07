Prep football game of the week: Off to a 2-0 start, Lincoln Lutheran now seeking to upset top-ranked Archbishop Bergan

McIntyre has a 14-1 record as Archbishop Bergan’s starting quarterback, with the only loss coming in the C-2 title game last fall. That 28-7 loss to Ord is also the only game where McIntyre has failed to throw a passing touchdown, and the Chanticleers intercepted him three times on their way to a state title.

It’s unrealistic for Lutheran to think of shutting down McIntyre entirely, but simply limiting his running or passing ability could be enough to flip the game in its favor. Whether on designed runs or scrambles when the pocket breaks down, McIntyre can change games with his legs. His 238 rushing yards are over half of Bergan’s team total, and he’s scored all eight of the team’s touchdowns so far this season.

If a path to victory exists over the top-ranked Knights, it involves slowing down McIntyre.

“He’s a super-special player; if we had the magic recipe to shut him down I think we’d be making a lot of money off our defensive system,” said Lutheran head coach Greg Nelson.

Prediction