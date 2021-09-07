Prep football game of the week: Off to a 2-0 start, Lincoln Lutheran now seeking to upset top-ranked Archbishop Bergan

Each week, the Lincoln Journal Star will preview a game of the week and provide coverage for the matchup. Here are all the key details about this week’s matchup between Class C-2 No. 9 Lincoln Lutheran (2-0) and No. 1 Archbishop Bergan (2-0):
Players to watch
Koa McIntyre, QB/DB, Archbishop Bergan: Few players can make the plays that McIntyre, a returning all-state selection at quarterback, delivers every week. Both a talented runner and passer, McIntyre only threw for 40 yards in a Week 1 win over Yutan as he ran for 165 yards and two touchdowns before flipping the script last week with a 257-yard passing performance that included four touchdowns through the air.
Jack L’Heureux, OL/DL, Lincoln Lutheran: The key to Lincoln Lutheran’s winning efforts has been its physical approach along the line of scrimmage, an effort which L’Heureux often leads from either left tackle or defensive end. The 6-foot-5 senior also took in a recruiting visit during Nebraska’s win over Fordham on Saturday.
Season observations
Lutheran’s balanced effort: There have been positives on both sides of the ball for Lincoln Lutheran, including an excellent defense that has allowed a total of seven points over the season’s first two weeks. The Warriors nearly totaled 400 yards of offense in a season-opening 68-0 win over Omaha Concordia while holding their opponent to 73 total yards.
Senior quarterback Josh Duitsman has thrown four passing touchdowns, and when he combines with running backs William Jurgens, Cole Seeba and Grant Hoefs, the Lutheran offense has efficiently mixed pass and run plays to great success.
“Obviously, our O-line is a huge thing for us to give me a lot of time in the pocket to throw, and they’re definitely moving the line of scrimmage and giving our backs holes to run through,” said Dutisman.
Revenge on their minds: Last week’s 23-7 win over Lincoln Christian involved an element of revenge since the Crusaders won last year’s rivalry matchup. The Warriors re-claimed the Spirit Sword for the third time in four years and immediately turned their attention to another revenge game against Archbishop Bergan.
The Knights took down Lutheran twice last year, 46-20 in Lincoln and 55-15 in Fremont during the opening round of the state playoffs. Returning to the same field where their season ended last year has certainly been a source of motivation for the Warriors this week.
“I feel like it’s a game that we’ve circled on our schedule and we want to prove that we’ve improved from last year, and I think we’re ready for that challenge,” Duitsman said.
One burning question
Can the Warriors slow down McIntyre?
McIntyre has a 14-1 record as Archbishop Bergan’s starting quarterback, with the only loss coming in the C-2 title game last fall. That 28-7 loss to Ord is also the only game where McIntyre has failed to throw a passing touchdown, and the Chanticleers intercepted him three times on their way to a state title.
It’s unrealistic for Lutheran to think of shutting down McIntyre entirely, but simply limiting his running or passing ability could be enough to flip the game in its favor. Whether on designed runs or scrambles when the pocket breaks down, McIntyre can change games with his legs. His 238 rushing yards are over half of Bergan’s team total, and he’s scored all eight of the team’s touchdowns so far this season.
If a path to victory exists over the top-ranked Knights, it involves slowing down McIntyre.
“He’s a super-special player; if we had the magic recipe to shut him down I think we’d be making a lot of money off our defensive system,” said Lutheran head coach Greg Nelson.
Lincoln Lutheran reclaims Spirit Sword, takes down Lincoln Christian through the air: 'This is amazing'
Prediction
There’s no doubt that Lincoln Lutheran’s defense may be in the upper echelon of Class C-2, but even the best defenses can be picked apart by smart quarterbacks. Archbishop Bergan has state-title hopes once again this year, and hasn’t given up more than eight points on defense so far. Both team’s defenses are likely to allow a new season-high in terms of points, and this matchup should come down to which offense can limit mistakes and march down the field effectively.
Behind Duitsman, a talented running back trio and big-time wide receivers like Max Bartels and Jonny Puelz, Lutheran has players which can take over the game on offense. However, Bergan might have just enough firepower to continue its winning ways.
Score: Archbishop Bergan 38, Lincoln Lutheran 28.
