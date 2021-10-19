Prep football game of the week: Noah Walters, No. 9 Lincoln East prepare for toughest test yet against No. 4 Creighton Prep

Each week, the Lincoln Journal Star will preview a game of the week and provide coverage for the matchup. Here are all the key details about this week’s matchup between No. 9 Lincoln East (6-2) and No. 4 Creighton Prep (6-2), a 7 p.m. start Friday in Omaha:
Players to watch
Billie Stephenson, WR, Lincoln East: Stephenson announced his return from injury with a five-catch, 78-yard game against Lincoln Northeast last week. He’s caught a touchdown pass in every game he’s played this season, and is yet another weapon for quarterback Noah Walters to find for big plays.
Marty Brown, RB, Creighton Prep: As the Junior Jays’ go-to running back, Brown’s 1,175 rushing yards account for more than 43% of Prep’s total offense this season. He’s also found the end zone 16 times, meaning Brown is good for 140 rushing yards and two touchdowns every time he sees the field.
Season observations
Prep’s playoff schedule: No matter what opponent it faces in the first round of the playoffs, a rematch is likely for Creighton Prep. It’s possible that seven of Prep’s nine opponents will qualify for the playoffs, given that Papillion-La Vista South wins this week. The Junior Jays’ two losses are to No. 2 Bellevue West and No. 3 Omaha Westside, and their five-game winning streak includes impressive victories over No. 10 Lincoln Southeast and No. 8 North Platte. Plus, Millard West could be a playoff team as well if not for the caliber of opponent the Wildcats played week to week.
“We’ve been a pretty resilient team in terms of understanding the toughness of our schedule,” Creighton Prep coach Tim Johnk said. “The weekly preparation to play at a high level each week has been impressive, and it’s hard to do that.”
Spartans need security: It must be pretty frustrating for Lincoln East to know it’s only two or three plays away from being 8-0 this season. The Spartans' two losses, 32-28 to Papillion-La Vista South and 41-38 to North Platte, both involved costly turnovers and some missed opportunities late. Only three of Walters’ 212 pass attempts this season have been intercepted, but all of them have come in losses, as have several fumbles. Considering Prep’s ability to take six or seven minutes off the clock on scoring drives, ball security will be a key area for Lincoln East to watch this week.
“The biggest thing is that we can’t turn the ball over; each of the losses we’ve had three turnovers in those games,” East coach John Gingery said. “When you play good teams, you just can’t turn the ball over. They don’t need any help."
One burning question
Which team will pass their toughest test?
This is a challenge that both teams can learn from ahead of the playoffs next week. Creighton Prep’s elite defense hasn’t allowed more than 28 points yet this season, with both Bellevue West and Omaha Westside putting up their fewest points all season when they played the Junior Jays.
However, Creighton Prep hasn’t seen a quarterback like Walters yet. The Junior Jays have allowed a total of 958 passing yards; Walters has thrown for 2,807 yards.
“It’s a challenge for sure because you don’t always see that ability to really spin the ball, and he (Walters) has a lot of good weapons,” Johnk said. “You have multiple guys there that they like to throw it to, and we’re going to have to take away and eliminate the big plays.”
On the flip side, much of Walters’ production has come in the first half of games against overmatched opponents. It’ll be key for the Spartans to put together a four-quarter effort against a top Class A defense that Gingery considers the toughest they’ve seen all season.
“They’re big, they’re aggressive and they try to take away your strengths,” Gingery said. “We’ve got our work cut out for us.”
Prediction
Lincoln East’s greatest strength on offense — its ability to produce a long touchdown at any moment — can work against it in games like this. Creighton Prep’s rushing-based attack keeps the score low and limits the time of possession for its opponents by nature, an approach that caused the Spartans trouble against North Platte.
The key for Creighton Prep will be its pass rush. If the Junior Jays can force Walters into quick throws and keep the Spartan offense off schedule, they should be able to keep the scoring low, where they want it. But, if Walters can be his usual self and throw five passing touchdowns like he has nearly every week this season, Lincoln East could give itself a big boost to its playoff seeding.
Score: Lincoln East 35, Creighton Prep 31.
