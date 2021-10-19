Prep football game of the week: Noah Walters, No. 9 Lincoln East prepare for toughest test yet against No. 4 Creighton Prep

However, Creighton Prep hasn’t seen a quarterback like Walters yet. The Junior Jays have allowed a total of 958 passing yards; Walters has thrown for 2,807 yards.

“It’s a challenge for sure because you don’t always see that ability to really spin the ball, and he (Walters) has a lot of good weapons,” Johnk said. “You have multiple guys there that they like to throw it to, and we’re going to have to take away and eliminate the big plays.”

On the flip side, much of Walters’ production has come in the first half of games against overmatched opponents. It’ll be key for the Spartans to put together a four-quarter effort against a top Class A defense that Gingery considers the toughest they’ve seen all season.

“They’re big, they’re aggressive and they try to take away your strengths,” Gingery said. “We’ve got our work cut out for us.”

Prediction

Lincoln East’s greatest strength on offense — its ability to produce a long touchdown at any moment — can work against it in games like this. Creighton Prep’s rushing-based attack keeps the score low and limits the time of possession for its opponents by nature, an approach that caused the Spartans trouble against North Platte.