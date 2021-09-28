Prep football game of the week: No. 5 Waverly hosts No. 8 Beatrice in a clash of physical, run-oriented teams

These are two strong, physical football teams that are eager prove themselves as the better team. The key battle will, of course, be along the line of scrimmage because both teams run the ball more often than they throw it. Waverly is the more balanced team, with an average of 130 passing yards and 168 rushing yards per game, while Beatrice throws for just over 100 yards per game but averages 240 yards on the ground.

Nelson, Elliot Jurgens and quarterback Austin Burroughs are all capable runners for Beatrice, while Waverly quarterback Cole Murray combines with players such as Eddie Johnson and Evan Kastens to lead the Waverly charge.

“I would say pound for pound they’re as big a line as we’re going to see all year,” Manstedt said. “It’s kind of just a mass of humanity coming at you, and I’m sure the people in Beatrice are happy with that power run game.”

If one team can’t get its run game going, or similarly can’t stop the opposing defensive line, that could decide the winner.

“They’re big, they’re physical, they have a ton of speed and talent, and it’s going to be a big challenge for us this week,” Kezeor said.

