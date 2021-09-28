Prep football game of the week: No. 5 Waverly hosts No. 8 Beatrice in a clash of physical, run-oriented teams

Each week, the Lincoln Journal Star will preview a game of the week and provide coverage for the matchup. Here are all the key details about this week’s matchup between Class B No. 8 Beatrice (5-0) and No. 5 Waverly (3-2), a 7 p.m. start Friday in Waverly.
Players to watch
Deegan Nelson, RB/LB, Beatrice: A true all-around talent, Nelson leads the Orangemen in rushing and tackles while also playing special teams as the punter. Nelson already has 692 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground this season, and he has great range to shut down the run game from his spot at linebacker.
Trevor Brown, OL/DL, Waverly: The Vikings have a number of gifted athletes along the offensive and defensive lines, and it’s often Brown who leads the charge. He was a Super-State selection last year after finishing the season with 32 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. Brown is a constant challenge for offensive linemen.
Season observations
Improved O-line: After finishing the 2020 season at 4-6, Beatrice wouldn’t be off to its undefeated start if not for its improvements along the offensive line. First-year coach Jeff Kezeor wanted to get Beatrice back to its roots in a powerful, run-based offense, and he challenged his offensive linemen to live in the weight room over the summer.
Those long days have paid off this fall as Caleb Jones, Brock Ostdiek, Mason Leonard, Zach Whitmore and Gage Wolters have proved themselves to be one of the best offensive lines in Class B.
“It’s something we really committed to at the beginning of the year, and we had three starters step up this year that didn’t have that much experience last year,” Kezeor said. “Waverly gets a ton of experience back on their line; we’ve just got to rely on our technique and make sure we’re communicating across the line.”
Battle-tested Vikings: Waverly may have two losses to its name, but head coach Reed Manstedt points out that sometimes it’s better to not be undefeated. The Vikings lost to Omaha Skutt and Elkhorn by a combined three points in games which could have gone either way. Those early contests not only revealed Waverly’s weakness running the ball offensively, but they also prepared the Vikings to be on the winning end of similar one-score games down the road.
“There’s no question that they’ve made us better; they definitely pointed out things that we needed to work on as a team,” Manstedt said. “I know that those games made us better, and if we get a chance again in the playoffs, I think we get it right.”
One burning question
Which team will control the line of scrimmage?
These are two strong, physical football teams that are eager prove themselves as the better team. The key battle will, of course, be along the line of scrimmage because both teams run the ball more often than they throw it. Waverly is the more balanced team, with an average of 130 passing yards and 168 rushing yards per game, while Beatrice throws for just over 100 yards per game but averages 240 yards on the ground.
It started with a phone call from Cozad. What followed was a Hall of Fame career for Pius X's Tim Aylward
Nelson, Elliot Jurgens and quarterback Austin Burroughs are all capable runners for Beatrice, while Waverly quarterback Cole Murray combines with players such as Eddie Johnson and Evan Kastens to lead the Waverly charge.
“I would say pound for pound they’re as big a line as we’re going to see all year,” Manstedt said. “It’s kind of just a mass of humanity coming at you, and I’m sure the people in Beatrice are happy with that power run game.”
If one team can’t get its run game going, or similarly can’t stop the opposing defensive line, that could decide the winner.
“They’re big, they’re physical, they have a ton of speed and talent, and it’s going to be a big challenge for us this week,” Kezeor said.
Prediction
Waverly’s only two losses have come to No. 2 Elkhorn and No. 4 Omaha Skutt by a combined total of four points, so the Vikings have been tested in similar top-10 clashes. Having Murray back from injury also means that Waverly has another dynamic runner in its backfield and an experienced hand running the offense.
Beatrice picked up its most impressive win of the season last week, 35-21 over No. 9 Norris, but this Waverly defense is far above some of the teams the Orangemen have walked over during their undefeated start. A win for Beatrice would truly prove the Orangemen as a top-five team and serious playoff contender, but Waverly’s experience and home-field advantage may prove too difficult to overcome.
Score: Waverly 24, Beatrice 20.
