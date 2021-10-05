Prep football game of the week: No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood hosts No. 10 Wahoo in spirited rivalry clash

Each week, the Lincoln Journal Star will preview a game of the week and provide coverage for the matchup. Here are all the key details about this week’s matchup between Class C-1 No. 10 Wahoo (4-2) and No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood (6-0), a 7 p.m. start Friday in Ashland.
Players to watch
Colin Ludvik, RB/DB, Wahoo: One of many talented players in the Wahoo backfield, Ludvik has carried the ball at least 10 times in each game this season, with four rushing touchdowns to show for his efforts. Ludvik is also among the team’s leading tacklers, having recorded 27 from his spot at safety.
Evan Shepard, WR/DB, Ashland-Greenwood: After catching one touchdown pass as a junior, Shepard has emerged as a dominant wide receiver this season. His 26 receptions, 443 receiving yards and six touchdowns are by far the most on the team, and Shepard also has three interceptions on defense.
Season observations
Wahoo’s improved offense: Wahoo scored 14 or less points in its first two games, but the Warriors have topped the 21-point mark in each of their four games since, a sign that things are coming together offensively. Junior quarterback Owen Hancock has scored three passing touchdowns and seven rushing touchdowns, combining with Ludvik and Gavin Pokorny to gain most of the team’s yards on the ground.
“Our offensive line has improved as the season has gone on, and that’s one of the reasons why our rushing averages have improved,” said Wahoo head coach Chad Fox. “I think Owen has settled in at quarterback and done some nice things for us, and we have seen some growth.”
Dominant defense: Ashland-Greenwood wouldn’t be the top team in Class C-1 if not for its standout defense, which has allowed a total of 18 points over the last five games, a run that includes three shutouts. Logan Sobota and Luke Lambert, who has also made an impact rushing the quarterback, are the Bluejays’ leading tacklers so far.
“They’re playing at a real high level right now, and as a coaching staff we’ve really tried to keep things simple and let them be athletes,” said Ashland-Greenwood head coach Ryan Thompson. “They feed off each other and they try to play their job to their fullest ability and just let their teammates do their jobs.”
One burning question
Which team will win the turnover battle?
Wahoo turned the ball over twice in its season-opening loss to Columbus Scotus, and the Warriors also turned the ball over five times in their Week 4 loss to Milford. In the two weeks since, Wahoo has lost just one turnover and played more comfortable games as a result.
Meanwhile, Ashland-Greenwood has excelled at forcing turnovers, and its season total of seven fumble recoveries and 13 interceptions means the Bluejays are averaging over three takeaways per game. The Wahoo defense has forced nine turnovers over the same period.
“We’ve had some turnovers kill some drives, which is why the points have been down a little bit,” Fox said. “Hopefully, we can continue to minimize those turnovers against a very strong opponent.”
Prediction
Ashland-Greenwood hasn’t played a one-score game since its 17-16 Week 1 win over Auburn, meaning that Wahoo could put the Bluejays in an uncomfortable position if they can’t gain a first-half lead. Both teams feature excellent backfields, and this rivalry contest is a big game every season for both schools.
It borders on the edge of legendary status for Ashland-Greenwood this year, though, considering that the Bluejays are ranked as the No. 1 team in Class C-1. It’s also homecoming and alumni appreciation night in Ashland, meaning a big crowd will be on hand to take in the action.
“It’s exciting; every high school has some opponents that the town will get behind more,” Thompson said. “They’re definitely whipping us in the all-time standings, but lately we’ve had some good contests.”
Wahoo tends to play close against these tough opponents, and it could take a key stop from the Ashland-Greenwood defense in the fourth quarter or overtime to secure the win.
Score: Ashland-Greenwood 31, Wahoo 24.
