Prep football game of the week: No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood hosts No. 10 Wahoo in spirited rivalry clash

“Our offensive line has improved as the season has gone on, and that’s one of the reasons why our rushing averages have improved,” said Wahoo head coach Chad Fox. “I think Owen has settled in at quarterback and done some nice things for us, and we have seen some growth.”

Dominant defense: Ashland-Greenwood wouldn’t be the top team in Class C-1 if not for its standout defense, which has allowed a total of 18 points over the last five games, a run that includes three shutouts. Logan Sobota and Luke Lambert, who has also made an impact rushing the quarterback, are the Bluejays’ leading tacklers so far.

“They’re playing at a real high level right now, and as a coaching staff we’ve really tried to keep things simple and let them be athletes,” said Ashland-Greenwood head coach Ryan Thompson. “They feed off each other and they try to play their job to their fullest ability and just let their teammates do their jobs.”

One burning question

Which team will win the turnover battle?