Prep football game of the week: Lincoln Southeast’s offensive improvements will be tested against No. 6 Gretna

Each week, the Lincoln Journal Star will preview a game of the week and provide coverage for the matchup. Here are the key details about this week’s matchup between Lincoln Southeast (5-2) and Class A No. 6 Gretna (6-1), a 7 p.m. start Friday in Gretna:
Players to watch
Jake Appleget, WR/LB, Lincoln Southeast: The Nebraska football commit continues to line up all over the field on offense as the Knights look to get the ball in his hands. In addition to his team-high seven receiving touchdowns, Appleget has also scored rushing and passing touchdowns.
Zane Flores, QB, Gretna: The heart of Gretna’s offensive efforts, Flores is among the best quarterbacks in the state. The junior has thrown for 1,537 yards and 16 touchdowns in addition to four rushing touchdowns. Flores also went on a recruiting visit at Nebraska this weekend.
Season observations
Southeast’s offensive turnaround: After scoring 35 points in back-to-back weeks, Lincoln Southeast will look to score a similar amount again this week. Junior running back Max Buettenback has played a big part in the scoring, as has senior quarterback Willem Reddick. With four touchdowns and no interceptions in his last two games, Reddick’s ability to keep the Knight offense on track has led to the increased scoring.
“We’ve done a better job on offense; we’ve taken care of the football, and that’s really important,” said Lincoln Southeast coach Ryan Gottula. “Willem’s done a nice job of executing what we need to do, so I’m really happy with the progress he’s made.”
Dragons have depth: Flores leads Gretna’s high-powered passing offense, but the junior quarterback can’t do it alone. The Dragons have a deep, well-rounded group of pass-catchers that makes it difficult for opponents to stop one specific player in the pass game. TJ Silliman leads the team with 25 receptions, Joe Roll has 22 catches for a team-high 381 receiving yards, Mick Huber and Caleb Schnell both have 200-plus receiving yards, and five of Brayden Chaney’s nine catches this season have gone for touchdowns.
“We’re pleased with how the kids have stepped up; we graduated a couple really good receivers last year,” said Gretna coach Mike Kayl. “We’re able to spread the ball around a little bit, and that helps Zane and our offense to keep defenses guessing a little bit.”
One burning question
Which team will start fast?
Lincoln Southeast shot out of the gate in last week’s win over Bellevue East, when the Knights scored all 35 of their points before halftime. Meanwhile, Gretna’s 14-0 halftime lead over Elkhorn South didn’t lead to victory after the Storm scored 28 second-half points. The Dragon offense might be better suited to needing a late comeback due to their success throwing the ball, but fast starts against Omaha Skutt and Lincoln Pius X served Gretna well in prior wins. It’ll be even more important for Southeast to score early so the Knights can let their defense go to work.
“We really focused on trying to develop some depth and making sure we’re executing what we want to do,” Gottula said. “Gretna is great opponent; they have an explosive offense and a lot of tough football players on that team.”
Prediction
Gretna is coming off its toughest game so far this season and will be eager not to repeat the second-half collapse of last week. Flores and his group of fast, talented wide receivers will certainly make life difficult for a Lincoln Southeast secondary that allowed 430 passing yards to Noah Walters earlier this season.
To their credit, the Knights have looked much improved over the last two weeks despite battling some injuries. Their size along the offensive line will be one advantage Southeast may rely on to gain an edge. However, it’s not easy to win on the road at Gretna, where the Dragons have won seven of their last eight home games. Flores’ arm talent and the overall scoring ability of Gretna’s offense should decide this matchup.
Score: Gretna 35, Lincoln Southeast 28.
