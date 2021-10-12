Prep football game of the week: Lincoln Southeast’s offensive improvements will be tested against No. 6 Gretna

“We’ve done a better job on offense; we’ve taken care of the football, and that’s really important,” said Lincoln Southeast coach Ryan Gottula. “Willem’s done a nice job of executing what we need to do, so I’m really happy with the progress he’s made.”

Dragons have depth: Flores leads Gretna’s high-powered passing offense, but the junior quarterback can’t do it alone. The Dragons have a deep, well-rounded group of pass-catchers that makes it difficult for opponents to stop one specific player in the pass game. TJ Silliman leads the team with 25 receptions, Joe Roll has 22 catches for a team-high 381 receiving yards, Mick Huber and Caleb Schnell both have 200-plus receiving yards, and five of Brayden Chaney’s nine catches this season have gone for touchdowns.

“We’re pleased with how the kids have stepped up; we graduated a couple really good receivers last year,” said Gretna coach Mike Kayl. “We’re able to spread the ball around a little bit, and that helps Zane and our offense to keep defenses guessing a little bit.”

One burning question

Which team will start fast?