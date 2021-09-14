Prep football game of the week: Behind strong running backs and defenses, ‘mirror images’ Southeast and Prep ready for Class A showdown

Each week, the Lincoln Journal Star will preview a game of the week and provide coverage for the matchup. Here are all the key details about this week’s matchup between Class A No. 4 Lincoln Southeast (3-0) and No. 7 Creighton Prep (1-2), a 7 p.m. start Thursday in Omaha.

Players to watch

Will Barrett, WR/DB, Lincoln Southeast: When the Knights split two or three players out wide, 6-foot-4 Jake Appleget understandably commands plenty of attention. But through Southeast’s first three games, Barrett is the team leader in receptions. He caught a touchdown pass against Omaha North, has gotten touches out of the backfield in every game and also put in a breakout eight-catch, 100-yard performance last week.

Sam Sledge, OL/DL, Creighton Prep: The Junior Jays’ offensive and defensive lines can stand up to any team in the state, and players like Sledge are a big reason why. Despite only being a junior, Sledge is already an experienced veteran in the trenches ready to carve up opportunities for Prep’s rushing attack. Several Division I schools, including Northwestern and Kansas State, have expressed interest in the 6-foot-4 prospect.

Season observations