Prep football: Fritton shakes off earlier mistake to lead Silver Hawks past Lincoln High

Lincoln Southwest quarterback Collin Fritton didn't let a third-quarter mistake become a game-changer.

After throwing a pick-six earlier in the second half, Fritton reeled off a 31-yard touchdown run that proved to be the game-winner in the Silver Hawks' 20-19 victory over Lincoln High on Friday night at Seacrest Field.

"There's always going to be mistakes in a season-opener, and you just have to bounce back and take it in stride," said Fritton, a three-year starter. "I was pretty determined to make up for what happened in the third quarter."

After the teams exchanged touchdowns on their first possessions of the game, the momentum switched to the Links on a play that first looked like a disaster for them.

Lincoln High punter Corlen Williams-Barney chased a snap over his head and managed to get a punt off in the end zone under heavy pressure. The punt then touched a Silver Hawk and the Links pounced on it at their own 25.

The Links took full advantage of their second life by going 75 yards in 15 plays and taking almost seven minutes off the clock before Julian Babahanov scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak with 34 seconds left in the first half to give Lincoln High a 13-7 halftime lead. Babahavnov, Lincoln High's starting running back, moved behind center after starting quarterback Adonis Hutchinson was injured early in the second quarter making a tackle on defense.

"We had some things go against us tonight, but I'm proud of how our guys battled through adversity and found a way to get it done," Southwest coach Andrew Sherman said.

Hutchinson threw a 5-yard TD pass to Bey Koang in the first quarter to answer Southwest's opening score — a 12-yard TD run by Cal Newell that finished a six-play, 60-yard march just over two minutes into the game.

The Links took a 19-13 advantage into the final quarter after a 47-yard interception return for a score by LJ Quinnie. Southwest had tied it earlier in the third period on Newell's second TD, a 9-yard run.

Fritton then put Southwest back in front 20-19 with a 31-yard keeper around right end early in the fourth period, a score completed by Ashton Gazga's extra point kick.

Fritton set the score up with a 35-yard pass to Aidan Welch. Fritton was 5-of-5 passing in the fourth quarter for 86 yards, including an 8-yarder to Jack Baptista on fourth-and-7 with under a minute left that allowed the Silver Hawks to run out the clock deep in Lincoln High territory.

"We don't have a lot of depth, so when we had a couple injuries, we were kind of holding things together with Band-Aids and bubble gum," Lincoln High coach Mark Macke said. "After the pick-six, we were hoping to run the clock out and hold on, but Southwest made some plays and we started getting a little tired at the end."