Prep football: 10 players from the Class of 2023 who raised their recruiting stock this fall

There have truly been some standout performers through seven weeks of the high school football season, and many juniors have put themselves on the radars of college coaches. Here are 10 players from the Class of 2023 whose performances should lead to increased recruiting attention:

Malachi Coleman, Lincoln East: A true impact player all over the field, Coleman’s stellar season has produced a Nebraska scholarship offer and a three-star rating from Rivals. Coleman has 37 tackles and four sacks from his starting role at defensive end, and he’s a big-time wide receiver, too. Six of his 11 receptions this season have gone for touchdowns, and another strong summer circuit could produce scholarship offers from all over the Midwest.

Beni Ngoyi, Lincoln High: Impressive performances at summer camps earned Ngoyi his first scholarship offers before the season started, and more are sure to come now. Ngoyi has been the Links’ top wideout this season with 20 catches for 352 yards and four touchdowns in addition to playing defensive back. After taking several recruiting visits this fall, Ngoyi should be in line for even more attention as a senior.