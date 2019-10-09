Ty Hahn is most known for his skills as a wide receiver. But the Johnson-Brock standout found multiple ways to score in the Eagles' 46-8 win against Diller-Odell on Friday.
Hahn hauled in two touchdown passes, rushed for a touchdown, returned a punt for a touchdown and returned an interception for a score.
Here is more on Hahn:
Year: Senior.
Other sports: Basketball and track.
You have free articles remaining.
Best high school sports moment so far: "Winning a state championship in basketball and football in the same year."
Three go-to apps: Twitter, Hudl, Clash of Clans.
Best postgame meal or snack: "Chocolate milk postgame and then a couple plates of spaghetti when I get home."
Favorite pro athlete: Julian Edelman.
Favorite practice drill: Pig in the pen.