Ty Hahn is most known for his skills as a wide receiver. But the Johnson-Brock standout found multiple ways to score in the Eagles' 46-8 win against Diller-Odell on Friday.

Hahn hauled in two touchdown passes, rushed for a touchdown, returned a punt for a touchdown and returned an interception for a score.

Here is more on Hahn:

Year: Senior.

Other sports: Basketball and track.

Best high school sports moment so far: "Winning a state championship in basketball and football in the same year."

Three go-to apps: Twitter, Hudl, Clash of Clans.

Best postgame meal or snack: "Chocolate milk postgame and then a couple plates of spaghetti when I get home."

Favorite pro athlete: Julian Edelman.

Favorite practice drill: Pig in the pen.

