Prep Extra Spotlight Athlete of Week: Matthew Schuster

Matthew Schuster had himself a big night against Malcolm on Friday.

The senior from Ashland-Greenwood, a future Husker walk-on, rushed for 227 yards and five touchdowns in the Bluejays' 51-14 win.

Here is more on Schuster:

Year: Senior.

Positions: Running back and outside linebacker.

Other sports: Basketball.

Favorite high school sports moment so far: "It's between two. My sophomore year at Cozad when we beat Kearney Catholic at KC 15-9 to move to 5-2. Tough place to play and the atmosphere was awesome. And second for (Ashland-Greenwood) would be recently knocking off Wayne at Wayne 28-20 in OT. Both 3-0 and really set the tone for how we want the rest of the season to go for us."

Favorite pro athlete: "It has to be Christian McCaffrey. As an RB there is nobody you would rather look up to and he is the best they come, on and off the field, and constantly getting better."

Favorite practice drill: Oklahoma drill.

Three go-to apps: Snapchat, Twitter and Instagram.

Best postgame snack or meal: "Definitely pulled pork."

