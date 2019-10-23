Jarrett Synek threw himself into the state record books Friday. The Hastings quarterback set a Class B single-game record with nine touchdown passes in the Tigers' 64-56 victory against Beatrice. He finished with 457 yards through the air.
Here is more on Synek:
Year: Junior.
Other sports: Track and basketball in past years.
Best high school sports moment so far: "Throwing my nine touchdown passes against Beatrice."
Three go-to apps: Snapchat, Instagram and Twitter.
Favorite pro athlete: Baker Mayfield.
Pregame rituals: "I drink a Reign energy drink before every game and I always get my ankles taped."
Favorite postgame snack or meal: "McChicken and chocolate milk."
Favorite practice drill: 7 on 7.