Jarrett Synek threw himself into the state record books Friday. The Hastings quarterback set a Class B single-game record with nine touchdown passes in the Tigers' 64-56 victory against Beatrice. He finished with 457 yards through the air.

Here is more on Synek:

Year: Junior.

Other sports: Track and basketball in past years.

Best high school sports moment so far: "Throwing my nine touchdown passes against Beatrice."

Three go-to apps: Snapchat, Instagram and Twitter.

Favorite pro athlete: Baker Mayfield.

Pregame rituals: "I drink a Reign energy drink before every game and I always get my ankles taped."

Favorite postgame snack or meal: "McChicken and chocolate milk."

Favorite practice drill: 7 on 7.

