Prep Extra Spotlight Athlete of Week: Holden Ruse, Freeman

Freeman's Holden Ruse returned the opening kickoff 78 yards for a touchdown Thursday against Johnson County Central, but it was only the start.

Ruse rushed for 161 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries in helping the Falcons cap the regular season with a 52-26 victory.

Here is more on Ruse:

Year: Senior.

Positions: Running back, tight end and linebacker.

Other sports: Basketball and track.

Favorite high school sports moment so far: "Winning the 2019 Class C-2 4x800-meter relay."

Favorite pro athlete: Mathew Stafford.

Favorite practice drill: Four-down tackle drill.

Three go-to apps: Apple Music, Podcasts and Instagram.

Best postgame snack or meal: Peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0