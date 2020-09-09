 Skip to main content
Prep Extra Spotlight Athlete of Week: DJ McGarvie, Lincoln North Star
Prep Extra Spotlight Athlete of Week: DJ McGarvie, Lincoln North Star

  Updated
North Star vs. Northeast, 9.4

Lincoln North Star quarterback DJ McGarvie opens the Gators' scoring with a keeper in the first quarter against Lincoln Northeast on Friday at Seacrest Field.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

Lincoln North Star quarterback DJ McGarvie had a big hand in the Navigators'  39-15 win against Lincoln Northeast on Friday.

He threw for 198 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for 95 more and a pair of scores.

Here is more on North Star's signal-caller.

Year: Senior.

Other sports: Basketball.

Best high school sports moment so far: "Throwing my first varsity touchdown against Grand Island my sophomore year."

Favorite practice drill: "Either (one vs. one) or (seven vs. seven) because I like to practice throwing into tight spots like they would be in a game."

My go to apps: YouTube, Snapchat and TikTok.

Pregame rituals: "I don’t have any pregame ritual myself. I usually just listen to music on the ride over to the field. As a team, we walk the field to get our mind right."

Favorite post game meal or snack: "Going to Taco Bell and getting a meat nacho."

 

