Prep Extra Spotlight Athlete of Week: DJ McGarvie, Lincoln North Star

Lincoln North Star quarterback DJ McGarvie had a big hand in the Navigators' 39-15 win against Lincoln Northeast on Friday.
He threw for 198 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for 95 more and a pair of scores.
Here is more on North Star's signal-caller.
Year: Senior.
Other sports: Basketball.
Best high school sports moment so far: "Throwing my first varsity touchdown against Grand Island my sophomore year."
Favorite practice drill: "Either (one vs. one) or (seven vs. seven) because I like to practice throwing into tight spots like they would be in a game."
My go to apps: YouTube, Snapchat and TikTok.
Pregame rituals: "I don’t have any pregame ritual myself. I usually just listen to music on the ride over to the field. As a team, we walk the field to get our mind right."
Favorite post game meal or snack: "Going to Taco Bell and getting a meat nacho."
