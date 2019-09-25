{{featured_button_text}}

Thayer Central broke several offensive records in a 68-50 win against EMF on Friday, and quarterback Logan Wiedel had a part of some of them.

Wiedel set school marks for passing yards (326) and passing touchdowns (six), throwing three to Andrew Heinrichs.

Here is more on Wiedel.

Year: Junior.

Other sports: Basketball, baseball and golf.

Best high school sports moment so far: "Beating Southern my sophomore year with 4.5 seconds left."

Three go-to apps: Snapchat, Apple Music and Instagram.

Favorite pro athlete: Patrick Mahomes.

Best postgame meal or snack: "Bagel with butter and cream cheese with apple juice."

Favorite practice drill: Pass Skeleton.

