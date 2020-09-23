Prep Extra Spotlight Athlete of the Week: Jake Stoner, Fillmore Central

Fillmore Central's Jake Stoner found just about every way to score a touchdown in the Panthers' 32-14 win against Fairbury on Friday.
Stoner opened the game with an 83-yard kickoff return for touchdown. He returned an interception for a touchdown and added three rushing scores in the victory.
Here is more on Stoner:
Year: Senior.
Positions: RB, OLB, PR, KR.
Other sports: Baseball and track.
Three go-top apps: Twitter, Instagram, Clash of Clans.
Favorite practice drill: Tip drill.
Favorite high school sports moment so far: "My junior year we played Sandy Creek. We battled the whole game and were down three with under a minute left to play. We drove down the field, and I threw a touchdown pass to De Maciel with 15 seconds left."
Favorite postgame meal or snack: PB & J sandwich and Highland chocolate milk.
