Elmwood-Murdock's Drake Spohr had quite a start to his final season on the prep gridiron.
Spohr rushed for 166 yards and five touchdowns, and he threw for 65 yards and two more scores, in the Knights' 74-42 win against Class D-2 defending state champion Johnson-Brock on Friday.
Here is more on Spohr.
Year: Senior.
Positions: Quarterback and middle linebacker.
Other sports: Basketball, rodeo and track.
College hopes or plans: "To get an engineering degree while playing football or rodeoing."
Favorite high school sports moment so far: "Beating Johnson-Brock this year and seeing all of the time in the weight room, at practice and extra training pay off."
Your three go-to apps: Instagram, Apple Music, Snapchat.
Favorite practice drill: Gain 5, Lose 5.
Favorite postgame meal or snack: Grandma's cookies.
Pregame rituals: "Coach talk while getting taped."