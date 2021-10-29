Prep Extra Rewind Show: Class A chaos, game balls and more reaction from the playoff football action

Well, that was fun. A full slate of high school football playoff action Friday packed a punch.
Luke Mullin and Geoff Exstrom, co-hosts of the weekly Prep Extra Podcast, join Journal Star sports editor Clark Grell to put all of the action into proper perspective.
Check it out:
