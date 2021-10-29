 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep Extra Rewind Show: Class A chaos, game balls and more reaction from the playoff football action
0 Comments
web only

Prep Extra Rewind Show: Class A chaos, game balls and more reaction from the playoff football action

From the The scores, the sights and the stories from an exciting Friday night of high school football playoffs series
  • Updated
  • 0

Well, that was fun. A full slate of high school football playoff action Friday packed a punch.

Luke Mullin and Geoff Exstrom, co-hosts of the weekly Prep Extra Podcast, join Journal Star sports editor Clark Grell to put all of the action into proper perspective.

Check it out: 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Two-Minute Drill: Scott Frost says Adrian Martinez is healthy going into Purdue game

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News