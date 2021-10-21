Prep Extra Podcast: With Week 9 brings the postseason. Also, debating the current playoffs format

This week on the Prep Extra Podcast, hosts Geoff Exstrom and Luke Mullin break down a Week 8 highlighted by a battle of undefeated teams in Class C-1. Then, after a quick discussion of a fresh set of ratings, Geoff and Luke answer the question that becomes relevant this time of the year: Do we like the football playoff format? Next, both hosts break down the last week of the regular season for Classes A through C with three top 10 matchups in A and a cluster of teams battling for a playoff spot in C-1. In addition, they take a quick glance at the Class D playoffs before they begin Thursday.