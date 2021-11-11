 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep Extra Podcast: We're down to the Final Four in each football class. Who will be playing for titles?
0 Comments
web only

Prep Extra Podcast: We're down to the Final Four in each football class. Who will be playing for titles?

  • Updated
  • 0

Welcome to Episode 9 of the Prep Extra Podcast presented by The Lincoln Journal Star.

Luke Mullin, 8.4

Luke Mullin
Geoff Exstrom

Geoff Exstrom

Hosts Geoff Exstrom and Luke Mullin dive into a crazy high school football quarterfinal round: Cinderellas Omaha North (Class A) and Columbus Lakeview (C-1) move on!

The state volleyball tournament happened over the weekend — and Geoff and Luke break down each state champion.

Then, both hosts preview another wild round of state semifinal matchups, including a top battle between Bellevue West and Omaha Westside. As always, the show rounds out with Geoff and Luke's hot take of the week.

Make sure to follow @PrepExtra on Twitter as well as Geoff (@Ex_On_Sports) and Luke (@lmullin7).

Where to find the Prep Extra Podcast

Apple

Spotify 

Google 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Vikings' Dozier hospitalized due to breakthrough COVID-19 infection

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News