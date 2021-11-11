Prep Extra Podcast: We're down to the Final Four in each football class. Who will be playing for titles?

Welcome to Episode 9 of the Prep Extra Podcast presented by The Lincoln Journal Star.
Hosts Geoff Exstrom and Luke Mullin dive into a crazy high school football quarterfinal round: Cinderellas Omaha North (Class A) and Columbus Lakeview (C-1) move on!
The state volleyball tournament happened over the weekend — and Geoff and Luke break down each state champion.
Then, both hosts preview another wild round of state semifinal matchups, including a top battle between Bellevue West and Omaha Westside. As always, the show rounds out with Geoff and Luke's hot take of the week.
Make sure to follow @PrepExtra on Twitter as well as Geoff (@Ex_On_Sports) and Luke (@lmullin7).
