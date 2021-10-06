Prep Extra Podcast: This Week 7 slate is loaded, plus headlines from Week 6 and hot takes

Welcome to Episode 4 of the Prep Extra Podcast presented by The Lincoln Journal Star.
Geoff and Luke recap another week of the Nebraska high school football season: Lincoln East continues to impress, Archbishop Bergan's dominance, among other Week 6 headlines. Plus, Luke explains his latest ratings before the guys get into a Week 7 preview. Is this the second-best week of the season? And, as always, stay tuned for the "hot takes" segment at the end.
Jaxon Weyand connected with Seth Stutzman for a pair of touchdowns in the final 12 minutes to help lift the Eagles to a 15-14 victory vs. Auburn.
After two tough losses, LSW focused on 'little things and accountability.' A rout of Omaha South follows
Silver Hawk coach Andrew Sherman said this week was about getting right for the home stretch of the season. A 46-point win is a good start.
Now winners of 15-straight regular-season games, Archbishop Bergan (6-0) hasn’t faced a serious four-quarter challenge all season.
'It just feels great to be out there': A full-time Murray helps Waverly overwhelm Beatrice in top-10 clash
Cole Murray made the most of his first full game back after missing Weeks 3 and 4 with a lower leg injury — “It just feels great to be out there ... "
The Class B No. 3 Plattsmouth football team came to play in a road test at No. 9 Norris, coming away with a 28-21 win Friday.
The win snapped a three-game losing skid and moves the Links (3-3) one step closer to a playoff spot.