 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep Extra Podcast: This Week 7 slate is loaded, plus headlines from Week 6 and hot takes
0 Comments
web only

Prep Extra Podcast: This Week 7 slate is loaded, plus headlines from Week 6 and hot takes

  • 0

Welcome to Episode 4 of the Prep Extra Podcast presented by The Lincoln Journal Star.

Luke Mullin, 8.4

Luke Mullin
Geoff Exstrom

Geoff Exstrom

Geoff and Luke recap another week of the Nebraska high school football season: Lincoln East continues to impress, Archbishop Bergan's dominance, among other Week 6 headlines. Plus, Luke explains his latest ratings before the guys get into a Week 7 preview. Is this the second-best week of the season? And, as always, stay tuned for the "hot takes" segment at the end.

Make sure to follow @PrepExtra on Twitter as well as Geoff (@Ex_On_Sports) and Luke (@lmullin7).

High school football Week 6 is in the books. Here's all of the Journal Star's content, in one spot

Week 6! Our team was out around the city and area to uncover all of the stories that came out of Friday night — here's what we got.

Prep football: Here's a look at the Week 6 schedule and scores
High School Football
agate

Prep football: Here's a look at the Week 6 schedule and scores

  • Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
  • 0

Scores and schedules from another week of high school football.

Friday Night Rewind: Milford works its late magic again to knock off rated foe
High School Football
editor's pick

Friday Night Rewind: Milford works its late magic again to knock off rated foe

  • Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
  • 0

Jaxon Weyand connected with Seth Stutzman for a pair of touchdowns in the final 12 minutes to help lift the Eagles to a 15-14 victory vs. Auburn.

+2
After two tough losses, LSW focused on 'little things and accountability.' A rout of Omaha South follows
High School Football
editor's pick

After two tough losses, LSW focused on 'little things and accountability.' A rout of Omaha South follows

  • Nathan Thomas
  • Updated
  • 0

Silver Hawk coach Andrew Sherman said this week was about getting right for the home stretch of the season. A 46-point win is a good start.

+3
‘He’s a special guy’: Behind Koa McIntyre, top-ranked Bergan provides a resounding answer for C-2
High School Football

‘He’s a special guy’: Behind Koa McIntyre, top-ranked Bergan provides a resounding answer for C-2

  • Luke Mullin
  • Updated
  • 0

Now winners of 15-straight regular-season games, Archbishop Bergan (6-0) hasn’t faced a serious four-quarter challenge all season.

'It just feels great to be out there': A full-time Murray helps Waverly overwhelm Beatrice in top-10 clash
High School Football

'It just feels great to be out there': A full-time Murray helps Waverly overwhelm Beatrice in top-10 clash

  • SHAWN EKWALL For the Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
  • 0

Cole Murray made the most of his first full game back after missing Weeks 3 and 4 with a lower leg injury — “It just feels great to be out there ... "

Behind Meneses, 'up-and-down' No. 3 Plattsmouth edges No. 9 Norris in Class B showdown
High School Football

Behind Meneses, 'up-and-down' No. 3 Plattsmouth edges No. 9 Norris in Class B showdown

  • CODY FREDERICK Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
  • 0

The Class B No. 3 Plattsmouth football team came to play in a road test at No. 9 Norris, coming away with a 28-21 win Friday.

With Lott-Buzby leading the way, Links ratchet up the physicality in city win over Rockets
High School Football
editor's pick

With Lott-Buzby leading the way, Links ratchet up the physicality in city win over Rockets

  • Geoff Exstrom
  • Updated
  • 0

The win snapped a three-game losing skid and moves the Links (3-3) one step closer to a playoff spot.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is the NFC East the Dallas Cowboys' division to lose?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News