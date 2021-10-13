 Skip to main content
Prep Extra Podcast: The playoff push is (officially) here. We handicap the race, preview Week 8 and rank our favorite football venues
Prep Extra Podcast: The playoff push is (officially) here. We handicap the race, preview Week 8 and rank our favorite football venues

Welcome to Episode 5 of the Prep Extra Podcast presented by The Lincoln Journal Star.

Luke Mullin, 8.4

Luke Mullin
Geoff Exstrom

Geoff Exstrom

On the latest episode of the Prep Extra Podcast, hosts Geoff Exstrom and Luke Mullin recap another crazy week of Nebraska high school football with Bennington continuing to keep a clutch on Class B while Lincoln East drops a high-scoring affair on the road.

After discussing a fresh new set of football ratings, both Geoff and Luke talk about some of their favorite football venues in the state. Next, both hosts preview Week 8 of the high school season including a big test for city school Lincoln Southeast and a battle of undefeateds in C-1.

As always, Geoff and Luke give their hot takes of the week including a pick on the Game of the Week.

Make sure to follow @PrepExtra on Twitter as well as Geoff (@Ex_On_Sports) and Luke (@lmullin7).

High school football Week 7 is in the books. Here's all of the Journal Star's content, in one spot

Week 7! Our team was out around the city and area to uncover all of the stories that came out of Friday night — here's what we got.

Friday Night Rewind: North Platte fends off Walters, Spartans; Bennington with another statement win
High School Football
editor's pick

Friday Night Rewind: North Platte fends off Walters, Spartans; Bennington with another statement win

  • Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
  • 0

Xavier Albertson intercepted a pass at his team's 1-yard line midway through the fourth quarter to help Class A No. 10 North Platte down No. 8 Lincoln East.

‘It was a great win on defense’: Ashland-Greenwood’s stingy defense comes out on top again, No. 1 Bluejays defeat No. 10 Wahoo 21-12
High School Football

‘It was a great win on defense’: Ashland-Greenwood’s stingy defense comes out on top again, No. 1 Bluejays defeat No. 10 Wahoo 21-12

  • Luke Mullin
  • Updated
  • 0

With the backdrop of homecoming and alumni appreciation night, there were truly no empty seats in the stadium. And they had plenty to cheer about.

No. 3 Plattsmouth overcomes 23-minute stalemate to down No. 4 Waverly: 'What a great high school football game'
High School Football

No. 3 Plattsmouth overcomes 23-minute stalemate to down No. 4 Waverly: 'What a great high school football game'

  • BEN JONES For the Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
  • 0

A touchdown pass in the final minute decided a No. 3 vs. No. 4 matchup — “I just said he couldn’t underthrow it,."

Bluejays bring 'their head and their heart' vs. Beatrice as they rally behind play of Sukup
High School Football

Bluejays bring 'their head and their heart' vs. Beatrice as they rally behind play of Sukup

  • Nathan Thomas
  • Updated
  • 0

Gavin Sukup completed a 10-yard touchdown pass to Micah Hackbart with 9 seconds remaining to life the Bluejays in a thriller.

Omaha North has a coach that 'couldn’t be prouder' after win against Lincoln Pius X
High School Football

Omaha North has a coach that 'couldn’t be prouder' after win against Lincoln Pius X

  • SHAWN EKWALL Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
  • 0

The Vikings entered the game 1-5 on the season. But, at this time last year, they weren't in the classroom or playing football.

Creighton Prep turning focus to 'all of the little things' after lopsided win over Northeast
High School Football

Creighton Prep turning focus to 'all of the little things' after lopsided win over Northeast

  • CODY FREDERICK Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
  • 0

On the other sideline, Rockets coach Dan Martin talked about a Mike Singletary quote he used to motivate his team this week.

Defense keys 21-point second-quarter spree as Lincoln Lutheran knocks off No. 9 Bishop Neumann
High School Football
editor's pick

Defense keys 21-point second-quarter spree as Lincoln Lutheran knocks off No. 9 Bishop Neumann

  • Ron Powell
  • Updated
  • 0

The Warriors (5-2) were trailing 7-3 when a 75-yard, 14-play march resulted in a 10-yard touchdown pass to put Lutheran in front to stay.

+2
Luke Mullin: Blowout win over Bellevue East proves that the pieces are finally falling in place for Lincoln Southeast
High School Football

Luke Mullin: Blowout win over Bellevue East proves that the pieces are finally falling in place for Lincoln Southeast

  • Luke Mullin
  • Updated
  • 0

When you’re part of a high school football program that has won nine state titles, there are naturally some expectations about winning.

