Prep Extra Podcast: The playoff push is (officially) here. We handicap the race, preview Week 8 and rank our favorite football venues

Welcome to Episode 5 of the Prep Extra Podcast presented by The Lincoln Journal Star.
On the latest episode of the Prep Extra Podcast, hosts Geoff Exstrom and Luke Mullin recap another crazy week of Nebraska high school football with Bennington continuing to keep a clutch on Class B while Lincoln East drops a high-scoring affair on the road.
After discussing a fresh new set of football ratings, both Geoff and Luke talk about some of their favorite football venues in the state. Next, both hosts preview Week 8 of the high school season including a big test for city school Lincoln Southeast and a battle of undefeateds in C-1.
As always, Geoff and Luke give their hot takes of the week including a pick on the Game of the Week.
High school football Week 7 is in the books. Here's all of the Journal Star's content, in one spot
Week 7! Our team was out around the city and area to uncover all of the stories that came out of Friday night — here's what we got.
Friday Night Rewind: North Platte fends off Walters, Spartans; Bennington with another statement win
Xavier Albertson intercepted a pass at his team's 1-yard line midway through the fourth quarter to help Class A No. 10 North Platte down No. 8 Lincoln East.
‘It was a great win on defense’: Ashland-Greenwood’s stingy defense comes out on top again, No. 1 Bluejays defeat No. 10 Wahoo 21-12
With the backdrop of homecoming and alumni appreciation night, there were truly no empty seats in the stadium. And they had plenty to cheer about.
No. 3 Plattsmouth overcomes 23-minute stalemate to down No. 4 Waverly: 'What a great high school football game'
A touchdown pass in the final minute decided a No. 3 vs. No. 4 matchup — “I just said he couldn’t underthrow it,."
Gavin Sukup completed a 10-yard touchdown pass to Micah Hackbart with 9 seconds remaining to life the Bluejays in a thriller.
The Vikings entered the game 1-5 on the season. But, at this time last year, they weren't in the classroom or playing football.
On the other sideline, Rockets coach Dan Martin talked about a Mike Singletary quote he used to motivate his team this week.
The Warriors (5-2) were trailing 7-3 when a 75-yard, 14-play march resulted in a 10-yard touchdown pass to put Lutheran in front to stay.
Luke Mullin: Blowout win over Bellevue East proves that the pieces are finally falling in place for Lincoln Southeast
When you’re part of a high school football program that has won nine state titles, there are naturally some expectations about winning.