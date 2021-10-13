Prep Extra Podcast: The playoff push is (officially) here. We handicap the race, preview Week 8 and rank our favorite football venues

Welcome to Episode 5 of the Prep Extra Podcast presented by The Lincoln Journal Star.

On the latest episode of the Prep Extra Podcast, hosts Geoff Exstrom and Luke Mullin recap another crazy week of Nebraska high school football with Bennington continuing to keep a clutch on Class B while Lincoln East drops a high-scoring affair on the road.

After discussing a fresh new set of football ratings, both Geoff and Luke talk about some of their favorite football venues in the state. Next, both hosts preview Week 8 of the high school season including a big test for city school Lincoln Southeast and a battle of undefeateds in C-1.

As always, Geoff and Luke give their hot takes of the week including a pick on the Game of the Week.

Make sure to follow @PrepExtra on Twitter as well as Geoff (@Ex_On_Sports) and Luke (@lmullin7).

