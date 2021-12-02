 Skip to main content
Prep Extra Podcast: State football wrap-up and previewing the basketball season
Prep Extra Podcast: State football wrap-up and previewing the basketball season

Hosts Luke Mullin and Geoff Exstrom put a bow on the high school football season before officially welcoming in basketball with a full preview of what to expect on the hardwood.

Welcome to Episode 11 of the Prep Extra Podcast presented by The Lincoln Journal Star.

Luke Mullin, 8.4

Luke Mullin
Geoff Exstrom

Geoff Exstrom

The fall sports season is officially over and the Prep Extra Podcast crew Luke Mullin and Geoff Exstrom recap the state football championships played last week.

But, just like that, it's time for basketball. Luke and Geoff take a look at the basketball landscape around the state with previews for Classes A through C-2 in what is lining up to be another intriguing winter sports season. 

Make sure to follow @PrepExtra on Twitter as well as Geoff (@Ex_On_Sports) and Luke (@lmullin7).

Where to find the Prep Extra Podcast

Apple

Spotify 

Google 

Husker News