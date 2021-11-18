 Skip to main content
Prep Extra Podcast: Previewing and predicting each state football championship game
Prep Extra Podcast: Previewing and predicting each state football championship game

Welcome to Episode 10 of the Prep Extra Podcast presented by The Lincoln Journal Star.

Luke Mullin

Luke Mullin
Geoff Exstrom

Geoff Exstrom

It's finally here! The high school state football championship games. On this special edition of the Prep Extra Podcast, hosts Luke Mullin and Geoff Exstrom recap how each team ended up going to Memorial Stadium and break down each matchup from D-6 all the way to the final showdown in Class A. 

Make sure to follow @PrepExtra on Twitter as well as Geoff (@Ex_On_Sports) and Luke (@lmullin7).

Where to find the Prep Extra Podcast

Apple

Spotify 

Google 

