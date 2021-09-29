Prep Extra Podcast: Picking the five best QBs in Class A, previewing Week 6 and ... hot takes!

Hosts Geoff Exstrom and Luke Mullin dive into another crazy week of Nebraska high school football. First, the guys recap a third No. 1 team going down and a Capital City rivalry that turned lopsided. Then, both Geoff and Luke make their picks on the top five quarterbacks in the state and skim over changes in the newest football ratings. Then, it's time to check out Week 6, which features an interesting crossover between Class A and Class B, another showdown in Class B and No. 1 Archbishop Bergan vs. No. 3 Aquinas in C-2. As always, Geoff and Luke dish out their hot takes to finish out the show involving both a huge Class B and C-2 showdown.