Prep Extra Podcast: Picking the five best QBs in Class A, previewing Week 6 and ... hot takes!

Welcome to Episode 3 of the Prep Extra Podcast presented by The Lincoln Journal Star.
Hosts Geoff Exstrom and Luke Mullin dive into another crazy week of Nebraska high school football. First, the guys recap a third No. 1 team going down and a Capital City rivalry that turned lopsided. Then, both Geoff and Luke make their picks on the top five quarterbacks in the state and skim over changes in the newest football ratings. Then, it's time to check out Week 6, which features an interesting crossover between Class A and Class B, another showdown in Class B and No. 1 Archbishop Bergan vs. No. 3 Aquinas in C-2. As always, Geoff and Luke dish out their hot takes to finish out the show involving both a huge Class B and C-2 showdown.
Make sure to follow @PrepExtra on Twitter as well as Geoff (@Ex_On_Sports) and Luke (@lmullin7).
High school football Week 5 is in the books. Here's all of the Journal Star's content, in one spot
Week 5! Our team was out around the city and area to uncover all of the stories that came out of Friday night — here's what we got.
Scores and schedules from another week of high school football.
Coleman hauled in two touchdowns, forced a key fumble and recorded two sacks as he teamed up with Noah Walters to rout the Knights.
No. 3 Aquinas' gamble pays off as late two-point conversion edges No. 4 Oakland-Craig in Class C-2 showdown
Lucas Sellers rolled to the right on a play-action pass and scrambled to the end zone for the winning points.
Bishop Neumann airs it out on offense, clamps down on defense to upset Class C-2 No. 5 Wilber-Clatonia
Bishop Neumann coach Ron Pavlik said his team prides itself on making big plays in the passing game, and the Cavaliers did just that.
After trailing 11-0 as a result of two blocked punts, Papillion-La Vista South defeated Lincoln Southwest 30-11.
'It's just a culture here': Beatrice still riding state-title momentum as 35-21 win over Norris lifts the Orangemen to 5-0
The Orangemen claimed state titles in basketball and baseball. Now, the winning ways are translating on the football field.
'We’re our own worst enemy': Links climb out of early deficit but mistakes spoil comeback effort vs. Columbus
The Links trailed 21-3 before mounting a legitimate comeback effort that couldn't withstand blunders — “Tonight, you know it was heartbreaking.”
Patience pays as Yutan reels off 30 straight points to beat Lincoln Lutheran in battle of rated C-2 teams
When the Class C-2 No. 7 Chieftains fell behind early against No. 8 Lincoln Lutheran, there was no panic on their sideline. And it showed.
Junior running back Matt Bohy scored on touchdown runs of 19, 11 and 17 yards to account for the Thunderbolts' first three touchdowns.