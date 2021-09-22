Prep Extra Podcast: It's Week 5! We talk new football ratings, and preview this week's slate

Each week, high school sports reporter Luke Mullin and Journal Star reporter Geoff Exstrom will analyze and preview prep sports action from around the state. You can expect a new episode each week with exclusive coach and player interviews. Plus, Geoff and Luke will give takes, analysis and everything you need to know around Nebraska's prep scene.

In this episode, hosts Luke Mullin and Geoff Exstrom recap a wild Week 4 of the Nebraska high school football season, which featured the No. 1 teams in both Class A and B losing. Then, we dive deep into the new football ratings with two new No. 1 teams and one team soars to set up a huge showdown in C-1. To wrap it up, Luke and Geoff analyze the upcoming matchups in Week 5 with a huge showdown between No. 1 Pierce and No. 5 Boone Central and a big rivalry within the Capital City.