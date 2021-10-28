Prep Extra Podcast: It's time for the high school football playoffs. Here's our full preview

Welcome to Episode 7 of the Prep Extra Podcast presented by The Lincoln Journal Star.

It's playoff time on the Prep Extra podcast! After a quick recap of what happened in Week 9, hosts Geoff Exstrom and Luke Mullin talk all things high school football playoffs:

* Who is the best team that didn't make the postseason?

* Which defending champions are most likely (and least likely) to defend their crowns?

* The intriguing matchups in Class A, and the wild C-1 bracket

* State champion picks!

Make sure to follow @PrepExtra on Twitter as well as Geoff (@Ex_On_Sports) and Luke (@lmullin7).

