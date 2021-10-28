Prep Extra Podcast: It's time for the high school football playoffs. Here's our full preview

Welcome to Episode 7 of the Prep Extra Podcast presented by The Lincoln Journal Star.
It's playoff time on the Prep Extra podcast! After a quick recap of what happened in Week 9, hosts Geoff Exstrom and Luke Mullin talk all things high school football playoffs:
* Who is the best team that didn't make the postseason?
* Which defending champions are most likely (and least likely) to defend their crowns?
* The intriguing matchups in Class A, and the wild C-1 bracket
* State champion picks!
High school football Week 8 is in the books. Here's all of the Journal Star's content, in one spot
Week 8! Our team was out around the city and area to uncover all of the stories that came out of Friday night — here's what we got.
Ja Reese Lott-Buzby threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another as Lincoln High rolled to a 34-0 win over Omaha Northwest, plus other scores and highlights from Friday night.
Lincoln Southeast battles, but can't overcome momentum-shifting kick return in 42-14 loss to No. 6 Gretna
Just went it felt like the Knights swiped some momentum on a wild TD, Gretna returned a kick return for a touchdown to wipe that away.
The Bluejays led 33-0 at halftime and never looked back.
Cam Kozeal showed no early game jitters in his promotion to the big stage. The junior guided the Patriots to a 43-0 halftime lead by throwing four touchdowns.
Here's a look at the top performers in the Heartland Athletic Conference and area through Week 7:
Millard South defeated Lincoln North Star 50-14 behind Cam Kozeal on Friday at Seacrest Field. Journal Star photos by Justin Wan
Lincoln East and Lincoln Northeast played a high school football game Friday at Seacrest Field.