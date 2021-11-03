Prep Extra Podcast: It's that time of the year. Here's our full playoff football, state volleyball preview

Welcome to Episode 8 of the Prep Extra Podcast presented by The Lincoln Journal Star.
It's a special time of year around the #nebpreps scene. Geoff Exstrom and Luke Mullin dive in ...
* Full preview of high school football quarterfinals
* Setting the scene for the state volleyball tournament
* So ... how about Omaha North?
* State volleyball championship picks
* Hot takes from the gridiron
