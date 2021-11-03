 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep Extra Podcast: It's that time of the year. Here's our full playoff football, state volleyball preview
0 Comments
web only

Prep Extra Podcast: It's that time of the year. Here's our full playoff football, state volleyball preview

  • 0

Welcome to Episode 8 of the Prep Extra Podcast presented by The Lincoln Journal Star.

Luke Mullin, 8.4

Luke Mullin
Geoff Exstrom

Geoff Exstrom

It's a special time of year around the #nebpreps scene. Geoff Exstrom and Luke Mullin dive in ...

* Full preview of high school football quarterfinals

* Setting the scene for the state volleyball tournament 

* So ... how about Omaha North? 

* State volleyball championship picks

* Hot takes from the gridiron

Make sure to follow @PrepExtra on Twitter as well as Geoff (@Ex_On_Sports) and Luke (@lmullin7).

The scores, the sights and the stories from an exciting Friday night of high school football playoffs

The high school football playoffs heated up tenfold this week, as the 11-man classes joined the fold. Here's all of coverage, in one place.

Prep Extra Rewind Show: Class A chaos, game balls and more reaction from the playoff football action
High School Football
web only

Prep Extra Rewind Show: Class A chaos, game balls and more reaction from the playoff football action

  • Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
  • 0

Luke Mullin and Geoff Exstrom join Clark Grell to put all of the action into proper perspective.

Waverly scores on six straight possessions to roll past Northwest 59-13
High School Football

Waverly scores on six straight possessions to roll past Northwest 59-13

  • SHAWN EKWALL For the Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
  • 0

After giving up 34 points to Northwest in the earlier meeting, the Waverly defense showed it was up for the challenge this time around.

Seim — and his 7 TDs — runs Cross County past Weeping Water in 67-36 win
High School Football

Seim — and his 7 TDs — runs Cross County past Weeping Water in 67-36 win

  • Brent Wagner
  • Updated
  • 0

All-state running back Carter Seim scored a career-high seven touchdowns to lead Cross County past Weeping Water on Friday in Weeping Water.

+2
Noah Walters leaves it all on the field, breaks Class A passing record as his storied Spartan career ends with a 59-42 loss to Gretna
High School Football
editor's pick alert

Noah Walters leaves it all on the field, breaks Class A passing record as his storied Spartan career ends with a 59-42 loss to Gretna

  • Luke Mullin
  • Updated
  • 0

"At the high school level, I don’t know that I’ve ever coached in a game with two quarterbacks slinging it like those two were."

No. 8 Bluejays don't 'pack it in,' instead buckle down as Seward holds off Omaha Roncalli
High School Football

No. 8 Bluejays don't 'pack it in,' instead buckle down as Seward holds off Omaha Roncalli

  • CODY FREDERICK Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
  • 0

Clinging to a 21-19 lead late in regulation, Class B No. 8 Seward held off Omaha Roncalli's two-point conversion to earn a hard-fought win.

Adams Central gives No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood a test, but Bluejays 'D' comes up big in win
High School Football

Adams Central gives No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood a test, but Bluejays 'D' comes up big in win

  • BEN JONES For the Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
  • 0

These teams met in last season's playoffs, but the Bluejays didn't want to hear anything about a "revenge game" this time around. 

+2
No. 8 Lincoln Lutheran captures first-round win, but injuries to Bartels, L'Heureux bring uncertainty
High School Football

No. 8 Lincoln Lutheran captures first-round win, but injuries to Bartels, L'Heureux bring uncertainty

  • Ron Powell
  • Updated
  • 0

After the Warriors' fifth playoff victory in school history, Coach Greg Nelson wasn't sure what the next week had in store for either player.

A 'return to vengeance' has Omaha Burke enjoying postseason success again as Bulldogs shut down LSE
High School Football
editor's pick

A 'return to vengeance' has Omaha Burke enjoying postseason success again as Bulldogs shut down LSE

  • Clark Grell
  • Updated
  • 0

Twelve months ago, there were no playoff games for the Bulldogs, and it had nothing to do with a lack of wins. 

+31
Photos: Class C-2 No. 8 Lincoln Lutheran takes down Gordon-Rushville, 31-15
High School Football
web only

Photos: Class C-2 No. 8 Lincoln Lutheran takes down Gordon-Rushville, 31-15

  • Eakin Howard
  • Updated
  • 0

Lincoln Lutheran defeated Gordon-Rushville 31-15 in a Class C-2 playoff game Friday at Seacrest Field. Journal Star photos by Eakin Howard

+11
Photos: Omaha Burke takes down Lincoln Southeast 21-3 in Class A first-round game
High School Football
web only

Photos: Omaha Burke takes down Lincoln Southeast 21-3 in Class A first-round game

  • CHRIS MACHIAN Omaha World-Herald
  • Updated
  • 0

Omaha Burke defeated Lincoln Southeast 21-3 on Friday in Omaha. Omaha World-Herald photos by Chris Machian

+15
Photos: Gretna, Lincoln East trade blows in Class A opening-round game
High School Football
web only

Photos: Gretna, Lincoln East trade blows in Class A opening-round game

  • Francis Gardler
  • Updated
  • 0

No. 10 Lincoln East played No. 6 Gretna in a Class A first-round game Friday in Gretna. Journal Star photos by Francis Gardler

Where to find the Prep Extra Podcast

Apple

Spotify 

Google 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Aaron Rodgers to receive part of Packers salary in Bitcoin

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News