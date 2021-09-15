Prep Extra Podcast: Introducing the Journal Star's newest podcast, and breaking down Week 4 of high school football

Welcome to the Prep Extra Podcast presented by the Lincoln Journal Star.

Each week, high school sports reporter Luke Mullin and Journal Star reporter Geoff Exstrom will analyze and preview prep sports action from around the state. You can expect a new episode each week with exclusive coach and player interviews. Plus, Geoff and Luke will give takes, analysis and everything you need to know around Nebraska's prep scene.

In the premiere episode, Geoff and Luke recap a wild week of Nebraska high school football with Class A No. 1 Bellevue West escaping with a win over Creighton Prep, Elkhorn sneaking by Waverly and Archbishop-Bergan establishing themselves on top of C-2.

Then, both hosts preview an intense Week 4 matchup: No. 1 vs. No. 2 battles in both A and B while Lincoln Southeast hits the road for a skirmish with Creighton Prep. Lastly, to wrap up the show, Geoff and Luke give their hot take of the week with some predictions.

Make sure to follow @PrepExtra on Twitter as well as Geoff (@Ex_On_Sports) and Luke (@lmullin7).

