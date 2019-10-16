{{featured_button_text}}
Lincoln Pius X vs. Lincoln East, 9.12

Lincoln Pius X's Lauren Taubenheim attempts a kill against Lincoln East in September at Lincoln East. Taubenheim had 20 digs and 12 kills against Kearney last week.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Football

DJ McGarvie, Lincoln North Star: Rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown, and threw for 227 and two TDs vs. North Platte.

Miko Maessner, Kearney: Rushed for 245 yards and two TDs (64 and 76 yards) in win over Lincoln Southwest.

Clayton Denker, David City: 302 yards rushing on 27 carries and five TDs in win over Twin River.

Tyson Gordon, Omaha Skutt: Rushed for 137 yards and four touchdowns, and passed for 61 more in a double-overtime win over Waverly.

Mason Nieman, Waverly: 182 yards rushing and two TDs (including an 80-yarder) vs. Omha Skutt.

Trevin Luben, Wahoo: In victory against Bishop Neumann, 201 yards on 44 carries and two rushing TDs; a tackle for a loss and an interception on defense.

Hunter Washburn and Cale Jacobsen, Ashland-Greenwood: Washburn was 13-of-16 for 224 yards and two TD passes, while Jacobsen had four catches for 100 yards, two TD receptions and a 30-yard fumble return for another score in a victory over Lincoln Christian.

Garret Hoefs, Lincoln Lutheran: The freshman rushed for 113 yards and two touchdowns and returned an interception 50 yards for another score in a win over Auburn.

Jarrett Synek, Hastings: 18-of-32 passing for 264 yards and three TDs in win over Seward.

Austin Endorf, North Bend Central: Completed 19 of 27 passes for 228 yards and one touchdown in a win over Aquinas.

Davon Brees and Cooper Gierhan, Centennial: Brees rushed for 196 yards and a TD, and Gierhan returned an interception for a touchdown and ran for another score in a win over Shelby-Rising City.

Cole Payton, Omaha Westside: 10-of-16 passing for 307 yards and four TDs in win over Elkhorn South.

Jaylon Roussell and Xavier Watts, Omaha Burke: Roussell rushed for 354 yards and four TDs, and Watts caught passes for 190 yards and four scores in a win over Fremont.

Caleb Allen, Ainsworth: 568 total yards (342 rushing, 226 passing) and accounted for 10 TDs in win over Niobrara/Verdigre.

Clayton Murphy, Ogallala: Threw for 261 yards and four TDs in victory against Sidney.

Caden Egr, Yutan: 242 yards on 41 carries and two TDs in win over Tekamah-Herman.

Volleyball

Whitney Lauenstein and Annika Evans, Waverly: Lauenstein had 22 kills and Evans had 49 set assists against Omaha Duchesne.

Lauren Meyer, Syracuse: Had 14 kills, 15 digs and five ace serves against Arlington.

Maya Larson, Wahoo: Had 18 kills and 10 digs against Raymond Central; 23 kills against Malcolm.

Lauren Taubenheim, Lincoln Pius X: Had 20 digs and 12 kills against Kearney.

Kate McFarland, Avery Kalvoda and Katie Maser, Grand Island CC: Kalvoda had 19 kills, McFarland had 20 digs and Maser had 45 sets assists.

Kalynn and Shayla Meyer, Superior: Kalynn had 25 kills and Shayla had 23 kills against Heartland; each had 10 digs.

Molly Plahn and Izzy Lukens, Millard North: Plahn had nine blocks and Lukens had 47 set assists against Millard West.

Skylar McCune, Gretna: Had 20 kills and 19 digs against Millard West.

Jami Gabriel, Palmyra: Had 17 kills and 18 digs against Freeman.

Ella Waters, Norris: Had 17 kills and three ace serves against Waverly; 19 kills against Elkhorn.

Mak Hatcliff, Beatrice: Had 34 digs against Omaha Gross.

Masa Scheierman, York: Had 20 kills and 19 digs against Milford.

Brooke Aspen, Hastings: Had 19 kills and 11 digs against Aurora.

Lauren Pick, Wayne: Had 16 kills and 16 digs against Crofton.

Coaches: Send Prep Extra Credit nominations to sports@journalstar.com.

