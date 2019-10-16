Football
DJ McGarvie, Lincoln North Star: Rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown, and threw for 227 and two TDs vs. North Platte.
Miko Maessner, Kearney: Rushed for 245 yards and two TDs (64 and 76 yards) in win over Lincoln Southwest.
Clayton Denker, David City: 302 yards rushing on 27 carries and five TDs in win over Twin River.
Tyson Gordon, Omaha Skutt: Rushed for 137 yards and four touchdowns, and passed for 61 more in a double-overtime win over Waverly.
Mason Nieman, Waverly: 182 yards rushing and two TDs (including an 80-yarder) vs. Omha Skutt.
Trevin Luben, Wahoo: In victory against Bishop Neumann, 201 yards on 44 carries and two rushing TDs; a tackle for a loss and an interception on defense.
Hunter Washburn and Cale Jacobsen, Ashland-Greenwood: Washburn was 13-of-16 for 224 yards and two TD passes, while Jacobsen had four catches for 100 yards, two TD receptions and a 30-yard fumble return for another score in a victory over Lincoln Christian.
Garret Hoefs, Lincoln Lutheran: The freshman rushed for 113 yards and two touchdowns and returned an interception 50 yards for another score in a win over Auburn.
Jarrett Synek, Hastings: 18-of-32 passing for 264 yards and three TDs in win over Seward.
Austin Endorf, North Bend Central: Completed 19 of 27 passes for 228 yards and one touchdown in a win over Aquinas.
Davon Brees and Cooper Gierhan, Centennial: Brees rushed for 196 yards and a TD, and Gierhan returned an interception for a touchdown and ran for another score in a win over Shelby-Rising City.
Cole Payton, Omaha Westside: 10-of-16 passing for 307 yards and four TDs in win over Elkhorn South.
Jaylon Roussell and Xavier Watts, Omaha Burke: Roussell rushed for 354 yards and four TDs, and Watts caught passes for 190 yards and four scores in a win over Fremont.
Caleb Allen, Ainsworth: 568 total yards (342 rushing, 226 passing) and accounted for 10 TDs in win over Niobrara/Verdigre.
Clayton Murphy, Ogallala: Threw for 261 yards and four TDs in victory against Sidney.
Caden Egr, Yutan: 242 yards on 41 carries and two TDs in win over Tekamah-Herman.
Volleyball
Whitney Lauenstein and Annika Evans, Waverly: Lauenstein had 22 kills and Evans had 49 set assists against Omaha Duchesne.
Lauren Meyer, Syracuse: Had 14 kills, 15 digs and five ace serves against Arlington.
Maya Larson, Wahoo: Had 18 kills and 10 digs against Raymond Central; 23 kills against Malcolm.
Lauren Taubenheim, Lincoln Pius X: Had 20 digs and 12 kills against Kearney.
Kate McFarland, Avery Kalvoda and Katie Maser, Grand Island CC: Kalvoda had 19 kills, McFarland had 20 digs and Maser had 45 sets assists.
Kalynn and Shayla Meyer, Superior: Kalynn had 25 kills and Shayla had 23 kills against Heartland; each had 10 digs.
Molly Plahn and Izzy Lukens, Millard North: Plahn had nine blocks and Lukens had 47 set assists against Millard West.
Skylar McCune, Gretna: Had 20 kills and 19 digs against Millard West.
Jami Gabriel, Palmyra: Had 17 kills and 18 digs against Freeman.
Ella Waters, Norris: Had 17 kills and three ace serves against Waverly; 19 kills against Elkhorn.
Mak Hatcliff, Beatrice: Had 34 digs against Omaha Gross.
Masa Scheierman, York: Had 20 kills and 19 digs against Milford.
Brooke Aspen, Hastings: Had 19 kills and 11 digs against Aurora.
Lauren Pick, Wayne: Had 16 kills and 16 digs against Crofton.
Coaches: Send Prep Extra Credit nominations to sports@journalstar.com.