Gabe Knisley and Ben Myers, Seward: Knisley rushed for 181 yards and three TDs and Myers had 171 on the ground and also scored three times in a win over Beatrice.

Hunter Washburn, Ashland-Greenwood: Threw for 315 yards and three TDs in a victory against Lincoln Lutheran.

Trevin Luben, Wahoo: 214 yards on the ground and four TDs in a win over Columbus Scotus.

Caleb Francl, Grand Island: 154 yards rushing and the game-winning touchdown with 1:10 left in a victory against Lincoln East.

Isaiah Harris, Millard South: 320 yards rushing and four TDs and caught a 53-yard TD pass in a win over Omaha Westside.

Eli Waring, Johnson County Central: Threw for 172 yards and two TDs, rushed for 120 yards and two TDs, registered nine tackles and intercepted two passes in a win over Syracuse.

Braden Eisenhauer, Bloomfield: Broke the eight-man state record with 59 carries, gaining 358 yards and four TDs in a win over Hartington-Newcastle.

Eli Hustad, Elkhorn South: 266 yards rushing and three TDs in a win over Creighton Prep.

Xavier Watts, Omaha Burke: Caught seven passes for 74 yards and two TDs and ran it twice for 68 yards and a TD in a victory against Papillion-La Vista.

Tyson Gordon, Omaha Skutt: Passed for 156 yards and two TDs and rushed for 71 more and two scores in a win over Norris.

Tristan Gomes, Millard West: In the first quarter of a win over North Star, Gomes was 4-of-5 passing for 112 yards and three TDs and rushed five times for 83 yards and another score.

