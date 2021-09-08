 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep Extra Credit, 9/8: Highlighting some of the top performances in football, softball and volleyball
0 Comments

Prep Extra Credit, 9/8: Highlighting some of the top performances in football, softball and volleyball

  • Updated
  • 0
Norris/Aurora/Wahoo volleyball, 8.26

Norris' Maisie Boesiger (8) serves the ball Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at Norris Middle School.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

A kicker equaling a Class B record, another 300-yard rushing effort, a cycle in softball and a career volleyball assists record in Class A highlight this week's performances.

Football

Noah Boyd, Omaha Skutt: Tied a Class B record with four made field goals, including the game-winner, in an overtime win over Waverly.

Dylan Mostek, Bennington: Topped the 350-yard mark for the second straight week with 353 rushing yards and five touchdowns against Aurora.

Rylan Stover, Raymond Central: Efficiently picked apart Falls City by completing 18 of 19 passes for 298 yards and five touchdowns.

Paul Kirchman, Yutan: Threw for four touchdowns and converted four extra points in a win over Malcolm.

Tavis Uhing, Oakland-Craig: Caught three interceptions and ran for 154 yards and a touchdown against BRLD.

Zane Flores, Gretna: Threw for 218 yards and a touchdown in a 31-8 win over Omaha Central.

Dylan Higby, Clarkson/Leigh: Ran for 210 yards and four touchdowns against Elmwood-Murdock.

Elliot Jurgens, Beatrice: Caught seven passes for 166 yards and a touchdown; also rushed for another score against Lexington.

Christian Meneses, Plattsmouth: Ran for 300 yards and five touchdowns in a 55-7 win over Ralston.

Brett Bridger, Fullerton: Made nine tackles for loss, including five sacks, against CWC.

Race McClure, Ogallala: Recorded five tackles, 169 yards and three receiving touchdowns in a 30-0 win over Holdrege.

Tanner Simdorn, Centura: Scored three touchdowns, made 14 tackles and caused two fumbles against Bridgeport.

Jackson Waldo, CWC: Made 20 tackles and caught 10 passes for 133 yards and two scores in a win over Fullerton.

Ryan Dixon, Auburn: Ran for 271 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-6 win over Fort Calhoun.

Softball

Jaeleigh Darnell, Auburn: At three Auburn invite games, went 8-for-9 with two homers, two doubles, a triple and eight RBIs, including hitting for the cycle against Raymond Central.

Hannah Camenzind, Omaha Skutt: Hit game-winning three-run homer against Gretna; also struck out 11.

Hannah Benedict, Seward: Struck out nine in a complete-game shutout against Norris.

Jaiden Helms, Malcolm: Two homers against Cass.

Maddia Groff, Omaha Marian: 15 strikeouts against Papillion-La Vista South.

Alexis Bradley, Lincoln Southwest: 12 strikeouts over five innings and one hit allowed against Lincoln North Star.

Ava Laurent, Northwest: Tossed a complete game against Waverly, striking out 11 while allowing one hit.

Kyndal Colon, Lincoln East: Three hits and five RBIs against Kearney.

Emma Kavan and Grace Sullivan, Bishop Neumann: Kavan 3-for-3 with three runs scored and Sullivan four RBIs and a homer vs. Fort Calhoun.

Mariah Unverzagt, Papillion-La Vista South: Two hits and six RBIs against Omaha Northwest.

Mae Mae Zach, DC West/Concordia: 3-for-4 with a double, homer and four RBIs against Cass.

Tayelor Butler, Hastings SC: Two homers against Aquinas.

Taryn McKinney, Aurora: Two hits, four RBIs and four runs scored against York.

Volleyball

Maisie Boesiger, Norris: 45 assists, 23 digs, five kills and three aces against Elkhorn South.

Mya Larson, Wahoo: 38 kills and 22 digs against Platteview.

Madi Woodin, Elkhorn South: Set the Class A career record for assists; she entered the week at 3,822 career assists.

Andrea Pryce, Laney Songster and Samantha Pryce, Lincoln Northeast: Andrea Pryce eight aces (LNE had 18 as a team), 23 assists and 11 digs against Lincoln Southeast; Songster 17 kills and 11 digs; Samantha Pryce 26 digs.

Erison Vonderschmidt, Falls City SH: Reached 1,000 career kills in a win against Yutan.

Skylar McCune, Gretna: 23 kills and 31 digs against Millard North.

Carolyn Maser, Grand Island CC: 40 assists and 10 digs against Hastings SC.

Kate Galvin, Millard North: 30 digs against Gretna.

Jadyn Meiergerd, West Point-Beemer: 23 kills and 15 digs against BRLD.

Kylie Weeks, Elkhorn South: 18 kills and 15 digs against Millard South.

Averly Yosten, Norfolk Catholic: 14 kills, 10 blocks and 16 digs against Pierce.

Kya Scott, Broken Bow: 18 kills and 26 digs against Gothenburg.

Chase Andersen, Arlington: 22 kills and 14 digs against Omaha Gross.

Kaidance Wilson, Ord: 24 kills and 18 digs against St. Paul.

Jayden Ehrisman, Guardian Angels CC: 44 set assists against Humphrey/LHF.

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

+8.5 for the Dallas Cowboys should be easy

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News