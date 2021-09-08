Prep Extra Credit, 9/8: Highlighting some of the top performances in football, softball and volleyball

A kicker equaling a Class B record, another 300-yard rushing effort, a cycle in softball and a career volleyball assists record in Class A highlight this week's performances.
Football
Noah Boyd, Omaha Skutt: Tied a Class B record with four made field goals, including the game-winner, in an overtime win over Waverly.
Dylan Mostek, Bennington: Topped the 350-yard mark for the second straight week with 353 rushing yards and five touchdowns against Aurora.
Rylan Stover, Raymond Central: Efficiently picked apart Falls City by completing 18 of 19 passes for 298 yards and five touchdowns.
Paul Kirchman, Yutan: Threw for four touchdowns and converted four extra points in a win over Malcolm.
Tavis Uhing, Oakland-Craig: Caught three interceptions and ran for 154 yards and a touchdown against BRLD.
Zane Flores, Gretna: Threw for 218 yards and a touchdown in a 31-8 win over Omaha Central.
Dylan Higby, Clarkson/Leigh: Ran for 210 yards and four touchdowns against Elmwood-Murdock.
Elliot Jurgens, Beatrice: Caught seven passes for 166 yards and a touchdown; also rushed for another score against Lexington.
Christian Meneses, Plattsmouth: Ran for 300 yards and five touchdowns in a 55-7 win over Ralston.
Brett Bridger, Fullerton: Made nine tackles for loss, including five sacks, against CWC.
Race McClure, Ogallala: Recorded five tackles, 169 yards and three receiving touchdowns in a 30-0 win over Holdrege.
Tanner Simdorn, Centura: Scored three touchdowns, made 14 tackles and caused two fumbles against Bridgeport.
Jackson Waldo, CWC: Made 20 tackles and caught 10 passes for 133 yards and two scores in a win over Fullerton.
Ryan Dixon, Auburn: Ran for 271 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-6 win over Fort Calhoun.
Softball
Jaeleigh Darnell, Auburn: At three Auburn invite games, went 8-for-9 with two homers, two doubles, a triple and eight RBIs, including hitting for the cycle against Raymond Central.
Hannah Camenzind, Omaha Skutt: Hit game-winning three-run homer against Gretna; also struck out 11.
Hannah Benedict, Seward: Struck out nine in a complete-game shutout against Norris.
Jaiden Helms, Malcolm: Two homers against Cass.
Maddia Groff, Omaha Marian: 15 strikeouts against Papillion-La Vista South.
Alexis Bradley, Lincoln Southwest: 12 strikeouts over five innings and one hit allowed against Lincoln North Star.
Ava Laurent, Northwest: Tossed a complete game against Waverly, striking out 11 while allowing one hit.
Kyndal Colon, Lincoln East: Three hits and five RBIs against Kearney.
Emma Kavan and Grace Sullivan, Bishop Neumann: Kavan 3-for-3 with three runs scored and Sullivan four RBIs and a homer vs. Fort Calhoun.
Mariah Unverzagt, Papillion-La Vista South: Two hits and six RBIs against Omaha Northwest.
Mae Mae Zach, DC West/Concordia: 3-for-4 with a double, homer and four RBIs against Cass.
Tayelor Butler, Hastings SC: Two homers against Aquinas.
Taryn McKinney, Aurora: Two hits, four RBIs and four runs scored against York.
Volleyball
Maisie Boesiger, Norris: 45 assists, 23 digs, five kills and three aces against Elkhorn South.
Mya Larson, Wahoo: 38 kills and 22 digs against Platteview.
Madi Woodin, Elkhorn South: Set the Class A career record for assists; she entered the week at 3,822 career assists.
Andrea Pryce, Laney Songster and Samantha Pryce, Lincoln Northeast: Andrea Pryce eight aces (LNE had 18 as a team), 23 assists and 11 digs against Lincoln Southeast; Songster 17 kills and 11 digs; Samantha Pryce 26 digs.
Erison Vonderschmidt, Falls City SH: Reached 1,000 career kills in a win against Yutan.
Skylar McCune, Gretna: 23 kills and 31 digs against Millard North.
Carolyn Maser, Grand Island CC: 40 assists and 10 digs against Hastings SC.
Kate Galvin, Millard North: 30 digs against Gretna.
Jadyn Meiergerd, West Point-Beemer: 23 kills and 15 digs against BRLD.
Kylie Weeks, Elkhorn South: 18 kills and 15 digs against Millard South.
Averly Yosten, Norfolk Catholic: 14 kills, 10 blocks and 16 digs against Pierce.
Kya Scott, Broken Bow: 18 kills and 26 digs against Gothenburg.