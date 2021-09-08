Prep Extra Credit, 9/8: Highlighting some of the top performances in football, softball and volleyball

A kicker equaling a Class B record, another 300-yard rushing effort, a cycle in softball and a career volleyball assists record in Class A highlight this week's performances.

Football

Noah Boyd, Omaha Skutt: Tied a Class B record with four made field goals, including the game-winner, in an overtime win over Waverly.

Dylan Mostek, Bennington: Topped the 350-yard mark for the second straight week with 353 rushing yards and five touchdowns against Aurora.

Rylan Stover, Raymond Central: Efficiently picked apart Falls City by completing 18 of 19 passes for 298 yards and five touchdowns.

Paul Kirchman, Yutan: Threw for four touchdowns and converted four extra points in a win over Malcolm.

Tavis Uhing, Oakland-Craig: Caught three interceptions and ran for 154 yards and a touchdown against BRLD.

Zane Flores, Gretna: Threw for 218 yards and a touchdown in a 31-8 win over Omaha Central.

Dylan Higby, Clarkson/Leigh: Ran for 210 yards and four touchdowns against Elmwood-Murdock.