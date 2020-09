Prep Extra Credit, 9/3: A look at some of the top performances from around the state

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Football

Noah Walters, Carter Glenn and Brayan Van Meter, Lincoln East: Walters threw for 319 yards and 3 TDs in a win over Lincoln Pius X. Glenn had 3 receptions for 140 yards and 2 TDs and Van Meter hauled in 4 passes for 123 yards and another score.

Zane Schawang, Nolan Wiese and Evan Canoyer, Waverly: Wiese, the quarterback, and running back duo of Schawang and Canoyer combined for 305 yards rushing on just 16 carries and 6 TDs in a win over Elkhorn North.

Heinrich Haarberg, Kearney Catholic: The Husker recruit completed 11 of 12 passes for 174 yards and 4 TDs, all in the first half, in a win over Wood River-Shelton.

Rashad Madden, Ralston: 309 yards rushing and 3 TDs in victory against Beatrice.

Kale Bird and Tyler LeClair, Bennington: Bird passed for 320 yards and 3 TDs, and LeClair ran for 166 yards and 2 TDs in a victory at Northwest.

Colin Ludvik and Grant Kolterman, Wahoo: Ludvik rushed for 228 yards and 2 TDs, and Kolterman had 10 tackles (one for a loss) and a forced fumble in a win over Columbus Scotus.