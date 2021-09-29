Prep Extra Credit, 9/29: Highlighting some of the top performances in football, softball and volleyball

Six- and seven-touchdown performances. Three-homer games. School records on the volleyball court. That's just a few of many stellar performances from the past week.
Football
Carlos Collazo, Aurora: Scored six rushing touchdowns in a win over York.
Micah Moore, Fremont: Ran for 244 yards and five touchdowns against Omaha South.
Tanner Frahm, Plainview: Threw for 419 yards and six touchdowns in a loss to Wakefield.
Drew Erhart, Palmyra: Totaled six touchdowns in a win over Freeman.
Blake Miller, Lourdes CC: Broke a school record with a seven-touchdown performance.
Charmar Brown, Creighton Prep: Totaled 287 yards of offense and three touchdowns in a win over Millard West.
Trey Holthus, Johnson County Central: Scored six touchdowns and made 15 tackles against HTRS.
Jaxon Weyand and Eli Vondra, Milford: Combined for over 400 rushing yards and six touchdowns against Nebraska City.
Easton Weber, BDS: Scored seven touchdowns in a win over Blue Hill.
Ernest Hausmann, Columbus: Recorded 112 receiving yards, nine tackles and recovered a fumble against Lincoln High.
Softball
Kirsten Peterson, Lincoln Northeast: Three home runs against Columbus.
Ella Cooper, Fremont: Homered twice and drove in six runs, and earned the win in the circle against Lincoln Southwest.
Maggie Helms and Liv Bollen, Lincoln Southeast: Helms 4-for-5 with three doubles and five RBIs against Lincoln North Star; Bollen two homers.
Jordan Bussey, Lincoln East: 21 strikeouts against North Platte and 16 strikeouts against Lincoln Pius X.
Alexis Bradley, Lincoln Southwest: Struck out 17 against Fremont.
Jacee Carlow, Norris: Struck out 15 and had late tiebreaking RBI hit against Fairbury.
Jami Mans, Fairbury: Two homers and six RBIs against Fillmore Central/EM.
Nessa McMillen, Blair: Three homers against Norris.
Taylor Sedlacek, Bennington: Four hits, including two doubles, against Norris.
Emmie Willis, Papillion-La Vista: 3-for-4 with two homers and a double against Millard West.
Elli Marker, Adams Central: 3-for-5 with a double, triple, five RBIs and three runs scored against Ord.
Rylee Olsen, Aurora: 3-for-5 with four RBIs and two homers against Columbus Lakeview.
Jordan Head, Hastings SC: Two homers, including a grand slam, and seven RBIs vs. Wayne.
Volleyball
Karli Heidemann and Keira Hennerberg, Diller-Odell: Heidemann 32 kills on 55 swings and 22 digs against Johnson-Brock; Hennerberg 54 assists.
Mya Larson, Wahoo: 23 kills and 29 digs against Beatrice.
Kiley Elkins, Malcolm: 19 kills, seven digs and five aces against Wahoo.
Ella Waters and Maisie Boesiger, Norris: Waters broke school record for career kills (now has 1,207); Boesiger broke school record for career aces (196).
Emily Quinn, Mead: 61 set assists against Yutan.
Jadyn Hahn and Olivia Nichols, Johnson-Brock: Hahn 27 kills against Diller-Odell; Nichols 51 assists.
Brianna Lemke and Megan Luetkenhaus, Mead: Lemke 32 kills and 25 digs against Yutan; Luetkenhaus 25 kills and 20 digs.
Addison Hatcliff, Beatrice: 30 digs against Wahoo.
Skylar Walters, Millard West: 46 assists against Omaha Marian.
Skylar McCune, Gretna: 16 kills and 23 digs against Papillion-La Vista.
MaKenna Willis, Shelton: Broke school record for career assists, passing record set by Jessica Meyer (1,513).
Grace Heaney, Elkhorn North: 25 kills against Elkhorn South.
Madi Woodin, Elkhorn South: 53 assists against Elkhorn North.
Jenna Wiltfong, Lincoln Christian: 19 kills and 14 digs against Columbus Scotus.
