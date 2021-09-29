Prep Extra Credit, 9/29: Highlighting some of the top performances in football, softball and volleyball

Six- and seven-touchdown performances. Three-homer games. School records on the volleyball court. That's just a few of many stellar performances from the past week.

Football

Carlos Collazo, Aurora: Scored six rushing touchdowns in a win over York.

Micah Moore, Fremont: Ran for 244 yards and five touchdowns against Omaha South.

Tanner Frahm, Plainview: Threw for 419 yards and six touchdowns in a loss to Wakefield.

Drew Erhart, Palmyra: Totaled six touchdowns in a win over Freeman.

Blake Miller, Lourdes CC: Broke a school record with a seven-touchdown performance.

Charmar Brown, Creighton Prep: Totaled 287 yards of offense and three touchdowns in a win over Millard West.

Trey Holthus, Johnson County Central: Scored six touchdowns and made 15 tackles against HTRS.

Jaxon Weyand and Eli Vondra, Milford: Combined for over 400 rushing yards and six touchdowns against Nebraska City.