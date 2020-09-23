Prep Extra Credit, 9/24: A look at some of the top performances from around the state

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Football

Noah Walters, Lincoln East: Passed for 450 yards and 4 TDs vs. Millard North.

Jimmy Quaintance, Millard North: 240 yards rushing and 5 TDs, including the game-winning score as time expired in a 46-41 victory over Lincoln East.

Colin Ludvik, Wahoo: Ran for 235 yards and a TD in win over Milford.

Keagan Johnson and LJ Richardson, Bellevue West: Johnson had 8 catches for 132 yards and rushed for 81 more, scoring 3 TDs in win a win over Millard South. Richardson ran for 287 yards and 3 scores in the victory.

Micah Moore, Fremont: 203 yards on the ground and a pair of TD runs in OT victory over Grand Island.

Rashad Madden, Ralston: 231 yards rushing and 3 TDs in win over York.

Josh Duitsman, Lincoln Lutheran: Passed for 273 yards and 2 TDs vs. Sutton.

Sam Hartman, Northwest: Ran for 151 yards and passed for 106 and 2 TDs in win over Waverly.