Prep Extra Credit, 9/24: A look at some of the top performances from around the state

Football
Noah Walters, Lincoln East: Passed for 450 yards and 4 TDs vs. Millard North.
Jimmy Quaintance, Millard North: 240 yards rushing and 5 TDs, including the game-winning score as time expired in a 46-41 victory over Lincoln East.
Colin Ludvik, Wahoo: Ran for 235 yards and a TD in win over Milford.
Keagan Johnson and LJ Richardson, Bellevue West: Johnson had 8 catches for 132 yards and rushed for 81 more, scoring 3 TDs in win a win over Millard South. Richardson ran for 287 yards and 3 scores in the victory.
Micah Moore, Fremont: 203 yards on the ground and a pair of TD runs in OT victory over Grand Island.
Rashad Madden, Ralston: 231 yards rushing and 3 TDs in win over York.
Josh Duitsman, Lincoln Lutheran: Passed for 273 yards and 2 TDs vs. Sutton.
Sam Hartman, Northwest: Ran for 151 yards and passed for 106 and 2 TDs in win over Waverly.
Cole Siems and Jack Holsing, Tri County: Holsing rushed for 187 yards and 3 TDs, while Siems added 138 yards and 3 more scores in a win over EMF.
Cody Wright, North Platte: 171 yards and a pair of TD runs in the fourth quarter of a victory against Lincoln North Star.
Matthew Schuster, Ashland-Greenwood: 153 yards rushing and 3 TDs in win over Wayne.
Alex Langan, McCook: Rushed for 208 yards and 3 TDs in win over Seward.
Aiden Young, Elkhorn: 235 yards rushing and 3 TDs in win over Blair.
Isaac Noyd, Cross County: Ran for 338 yards and 5 TDs in victory against Nebraska Christian.
Softball
Alivya Bollen, Lincoln Southeast: Hit 3 home runs in a doubleheader against Lincoln Northeast, including 2 grand slams in the second game.
Rylan Ewoldt, Lincoln Southeast: Hit 2 home runs against Fremont, including her 60th career blast, which set a Class A record.
Izzy Havel, Norris: Hit a grand slam and finished with 7 RBIs against Seward.
Jordyn Bahl, Papillion-La Vista: Hit .421 with 6 homers and 13 RBIs last week and broke school record for career RBIs (172). She also went 5-0 with 0.00 ERA and 59 strikeouts in the circle.
Mia Jarecki, Papillion-La Vista: Hit .400 last week with 8 runs scored; broke school record for career runs scored (166).
Kylee Bruning, Arlington: Had 2 homers and a double against Raymond Central.
Sami Reading, Bellevue East: Had 4 hits and 6 RBIs against Lincoln Southeast.
Lexi Mach, Crete: Had 2 homers, a double and 5 RBIs against Southern/Diller-Odell; also struck out 10.
Maddi Duncan, Lincoln Northeast: Struck out 7 and allowed only 1 hit against Bellevue West.
Jordan Tracy, Fairbury: Had 4 hits and 5 RBIs against Falls City.
Allison Stritt, Hastings SC: Threw a five-inning no-hitter with 12 strikeouts against Fillmore Central/EM.
Lyndsey Roth, Lincoln North Star: Had 3 hits and 4 RBIs against Elkhorn South.
Kaydence Skiles, Omaha Marian: Had 2 hits and 4 RBIs vs. Bellevue West; had 4 RBIs vs. Elkhorn South.
Jennifer Katz, Cass: Went 4-for-4 with 2 doubles, 3 runs scored and 3 RBIs against Columbus Lakeview.
Isabelle Skrdla, Hayle DeBoer and Ashton Oestreich, Pierce: Combined for 7 hits and 12 RBIs against West Point-Beemer.
Carson Miller, NEN: Went 5-for-5 with 2 doubles and 3 RBIs against Arlington.
Volleyball
Mya Larson, Wahoo: 27 kills and 10 digs against Oakland-Craig.
Kya Scott, Broken Bow: 21 kills and 28 digs against Lexington.
Annie Millard and Madi Woodin, Elkhorn South: Millard had 22 kills against Papillion-La Vista; Woodin had 42 set assists.
Ella Waters, Norris: 18 kills against Bellevue West; 16 kills against Elkhorn South.
Jadyn Hahn, Johnson-Brock: 19 kills against Falls City SH.
Shayla Meyer, Superior: 31 kills and 11 digs against Fairbury.
Kaley Einrem, Crofton: 16 kills, 17 digs and 23 set assists against Laurel-Concord-Coleridge.
Nora Wurtz, DC West: 19 kills and eight blocks against Archbishop Bergan.
Jessie Moss, Syracuse: 13 kills and 12 digs against Platteview.
Sidney Sledge, Omaha Marian: 51 set assists against Millard South.
