Prep Extra Credit, 9/23: Highlighting some of the top performances in football, softball and volleyball
Prep Extra Credit, 9/23: Highlighting some of the top performances in football, softball and volleyball

A whopping 400-plus rushing yards (yes, in one game). A whopping 1,100 career victories. A 19-strikeout performance. There were plenty of big performances and milestones from the past week.

Football

Dominic Rezac, Omaha Westside: School-record 308 rushing yards and four touchdowns against Papillion-La Vista South.

Christian Meneses, Plattsmouth: 326 rushing yards and five TDs against Mount Michael.

Chandler Page, Parkview Christian: 32 carries for 416 yards and eight total TDs vs. Pawnee City.

Cooper Hausmann, Norris: Threw for 247 yards and five TDs vs. Omaha Roncalli.

Talen Storer, Arthur County: Threw for 324 yards and eight TDs against Paxton.

Noah Walters, Lincoln East: 416 passing yards and six touchdowns against Millard North.

Jaxon Weyand, Milford: Rushed for three touchdowns and returned an interception for another score vs. Wahoo.

Abel Gonzalez, Lewiston: 307 rushing yards and seven touchdowns against Heartland Lutheran.

Isaac Kracl, Crete: 281 rushing yards and two touchdowns against Lexington.

Caleb Fossenbarger, Johnson-Brock: Rushed for 167 yards and five touchdowns, and threw for 107 yards and a score against Doniphan West (Kansas).

Hunter Mortimer, Weeping Water: 15 rushes for 226 yards and five touchdowns and one passing TD.

Dylan Heine, Wynot: 16-of-18 passing for 281 yards and five TDs vs. Randolph.

Will Hubert, Papillion-La Vista: Nine tackles, including four sacks, and a forced fumble against Norfolk.

Softball

Maddia Groff, Omaha Marian: Threw a one-hitter and struck out 19 against Millard North.

Halley Heidtbrink, Centennial: Went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a homer and six RBIs against Polk County.

Faith Molina, Hastings: Threw a no-hitter and hit two triples against Norris.

Ella Watts, Yutan/Mead: Went 4-for-5 with two homers, four runs scored and five RBIs against Weeping Water.

Morgan Adams, Lincoln East: Four hits, including two doubles and a homer, against Millard West.

Emma Smailys, Nebraska City: Went 6-for-6 with two doubles, a triple, four runs scored and seven RBIs against Cass.

Moira Baxter, Lincoln Southeast: Went 4-for-5 with two doubles and five runs scored against Fremont.

Ashley Smetter, Lincoln Southwest: Two doubles and a triple against Lee's Summit West (Missouri).

Kaelan Schultz, Hastings: Two homers and five RBIs against McCook.

Hannah Camenzind, Omaha Skutt: Two homers and six RBIs against Lincoln Pius X.

Ruby Meylan, Omaha Skutt: Struck out 11 and allowed one hit in a 1-0 win against Hastings.

Leah Grant, Auburn: Went 4-for-4 with four RBIs against Falls City.

Autumn Iversen, Wahoo: Pitched a one-hitter and struck out 14 in a 1-0 win against Ralston.

Aubrey Sylliaasen, Bishop Neumann: Three hits and five RBIs against Seward.

Kynzee McFadden, Raymond Central: Went 4-for-4 with seven RBIs against Ashland-Greenwood.

Mackenzie Steuer, Crete: 14 strikeouts against Milford.

Brady Laucomer, Scottsbluff: Hit two homers and had five RBIs against Alliance.

Allie Cromer, Elkhorn South: Went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and four RBIs against Elkhorn.

Bree Urban, Millard South: Two triples and four RBIs against Lincoln North Star.

Volleyball

Sharon Zavala, Grand Island CC: Coach reached 1,100 career wins with the Crusaders' 25-23, 25-10 win against Pleasanton.

Mary Schropfer, Meridian: Earned her 500th career victory earlier this month.

Mike Brandon, Gretna: Earned his 400th career victory earlier this month.

My Larson, Wahoo: 14 kills and 12 digs against Ashland-Greenwood; 24 kills and 24 digs against Oakland-Craig.

Grace Heaney, Elkhorn North: 26 kills, 10 digs and four blocks against Millard South.

Brenna Schmidt, Elmwood-Murdock: 25 kills against Weeping Water.

Brynn Glock and Raeghan Craven, Ashland-Greenwood: Glock 27 kills and 21 digs against Louisville; Craven 51 assists.

Lindsey Moss, Syracuse: 21 kills and 15 digs against Platteview.

Amanda Draper, Omaha Marian: 33 digs against Millard South.

Tessa Gall and Erin Schwanebeck, Norfolk: Gall 21 kills against Lincoln Northeast; Schwanebeck 30 digs.

Faith Van Eck, Lincoln High: 14 kills and 19 digs against Kearney.

Nora Wurtz, DC West: 24 kills against Yutan; 23 kills against Archbishop Bergan.

Kailynn Gubbels, Arlington: 24 kills and 11 digs against Louisville.

Bailey Helzer, Oakland-Craig: 24 kills and 12 digs against North Bend Central.

Ellie Baumert, Howells-Dodge: 23 kills on 32 swings against Lutheran High Northeast.

Sadie Millard and Skylar Walters, Millard West: Millard 21 kills, 18 digs and four blocks against Bellevue West; Walters 51 assists.

Skylar McCune, Gretna: 16 kills and 11 digs against Lincoln Pius X.

Karsen Vanscoy, Waverly: 37 digs against Northwest.

