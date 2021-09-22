Prep Extra Credit, 9/23: Highlighting some of the top performances in football, softball and volleyball

Emma Smailys, Nebraska City: Went 6-for-6 with two doubles, a triple, four runs scored and seven RBIs against Cass.

Moira Baxter, Lincoln Southeast: Went 4-for-5 with two doubles and five runs scored against Fremont.

Ashley Smetter, Lincoln Southwest: Two doubles and a triple against Lee's Summit West (Missouri).

Kaelan Schultz, Hastings: Two homers and five RBIs against McCook.

Hannah Camenzind, Omaha Skutt: Two homers and six RBIs against Lincoln Pius X.

Ruby Meylan, Omaha Skutt: Struck out 11 and allowed one hit in a 1-0 win against Hastings.

Leah Grant, Auburn: Went 4-for-4 with four RBIs against Falls City.

Autumn Iversen, Wahoo: Pitched a one-hitter and struck out 14 in a 1-0 win against Ralston.

Aubrey Sylliaasen, Bishop Neumann: Three hits and five RBIs against Seward.

Kynzee McFadden, Raymond Central: Went 4-for-4 with seven RBIs against Ashland-Greenwood.