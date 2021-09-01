Prep Extra Credit, 9/2: Highlighting many of the top performances in football, softball and volleyball

From a 362-yard rushing performance on the gridiron, to a dominating 31-kill, 20-dig and six-block showing on the volleyball court, standouts were plentiful over the last week.

Football

Evan Haisch, Laurel-C-C: Followed a 200-yard effort in Week 0 with 282 rushing yards and three total touchdowns in a win over Wisner-Pilger.

Vince Genatone, North Platte: Led the Bulldogs to a 42-14 win over Class B No. 1 Aurora with 17 tackles, 2½ sacks and three touchdowns.

Brett Mahony, Kearney Catholic: Threw for four touchdowns, ran for a touchdown and recovered a fumble against Wood River/Shelton.

Dae’Von Hall, Bellevue West: Turned four receptions into 131 yards and two touchdowns in a 58-14 win over Omaha Burke.

Noah Eggleston, S-E-M: Left it all on the field with 375 passing yards, seven touchdowns and 10 tackles in a 101-80 loss to Arthur County.

Gavin Sukup, Seward: Threw four touchdowns and ran for a fifth during a 38-0 win over Lexington.