Prep Extra Credit, 9/2: Highlighting many of the top performances in football, softball and volleyball
Prep Extra Credit, 9/2: Highlighting many of the top performances in football, softball and volleyball

Waverly-Norris volleyball, 9.15

Waverly's Bekka Allick (top) and teammate Mackenzie Scurto celebrate a first-set point against Norris on Sept. 15, 2020 at Norris Middle School near Firth.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

From a 362-yard rushing performance on the gridiron, to a dominating 31-kill, 20-dig and six-block showing on the volleyball court, standouts were plentiful over the last week.

Football

Evan Haisch, Laurel-C-C: Followed a 200-yard effort in Week 0 with 282 rushing yards and three total touchdowns in a win over Wisner-Pilger.

Vince Genatone, North Platte: Led the Bulldogs to a 42-14 win over Class B No. 1 Aurora with 17 tackles, 2½ sacks and three touchdowns.

Brett Mahony, Kearney Catholic: Threw for four touchdowns, ran for a touchdown and recovered a fumble against Wood River/Shelton.

Dae’Von Hall, Bellevue West: Turned four receptions into 131 yards and two touchdowns in a 58-14 win over Omaha Burke.

Noah Eggleston, S-E-M: Left it all on the field with 375 passing yards, seven touchdowns and 10 tackles in a 101-80 loss to Arthur County.

Gavin Sukup, Seward: Threw four touchdowns and ran for a fifth during a 38-0 win over Lexington.

Beni Ngoyi, Lincoln High: Long touchdown receptions of 69 and 75 yards made the difference in a 26-24 win over Lincoln North Star.

Maj Nisly, Centennial: Dominated offensively with 266 total yards and four touchdowns against Superior.

Blake Miller, Lourdes CC: Threw for 245 yards and four touchdowns, ran for another two scores and made eight tackles against Falls City SH.

Michael Andel, Aquinas: Ran for three touchdowns and made 10 tackles in a 27-0 win over Bishop Neumann.

Hyatt Collins, Adams Central: Turned 17 touches into 325 yards and five touchdowns against Holdredge.

Mason Combs, Wilber-Clatonia: Ran for a touchdown, caught a touchdown pass and returned a kick for a score against Hastings St. Cecilia.

Cade Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock: Ran for 362 yards and scored four touchdowns in a win over Mead.

Softball

Maddia Groff, Omaha Marian: Struck out 14 in five innings against Millard North; 11 strikeouts in 3-0 shutout win against Papillion-La Vista.

Avery Barnard, Beatrice: Went 3-for-3 with a double, a homer and five RBIs against Kearney.

Macy Sabatka, Bishop Neumann: Pitched a complete-game shutout against Guardian Angels CC in the GACC Invite final.

Ella Cooper, Fremont: Pitched a no-hitter against Blair.

Riley Schwisow, Beatrice: Pitched a complete-game shutout against Wahoo, striking out nine and walking none.

Taylor Coleman, Lincoln Southwest: Went 4-for-4 with a single, double and a homer against Millard North.

Jacee Carlow, Norris: Struck out 11 and allowed only two hits against Lincoln Pius X.

Molly Chapman, Lincoln Pius X: Hit a grand slam and a double against Grand Island.

Alyvia Bollen, Lincoln Southeast: Three homers in a doubleheader against Norfolk; two homers against Lincoln Pius X.

Ruby Meylan, Omaha Skutt: Hit two homers and finished with four RBIs against Lincoln Southeast.

Peyton Krumland, Waverly: Two doubles and four RBIs against Omaha Burke.

Desi Cuevas, Millard North: Went 4-for-5 (two singles, double and homer) with two RBIs against Millard West.

Ella Matteen, Auburn: Had four hits against Syracuse.

Moira Baxter, Lincoln Southeast: Had a homer, a triple and five RBIs against Beatrice.

Brooklyn Kruse, Wayne: Had four hits and three RBIs against Highway 91.

Calie Booth, Columbus Lakeview: Went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored against Central City.

Morgan Dreessen, Bennington: Drove in six runs against Central City.

Volleyball

Ashley Keck, Kearney Catholic: 25 kills and 23 digs against Columbus Scotus.

Bekka Allick, Waverly: 26 kills and 23 digs against Lincoln Lutheran.

Kali Jurgensmeier, Bishop Neumann: 31 kills, 20 digs and six blocks against Mead.

Sophia Hass, Guardian Angels CC: 19 kills, 38 digs and five blocks against Aquinas; 15 kills and 29 digs against Norfolk Catholic.

Masa Scheierman, York: 27 kills and 17 digs against Hastings.

Cameran Jansky, Exeter-Milligan: 23 kills, 16 blocks, 12 digs and five aces against Sutton.

Kylee Comer, Omaha Concordia: 19 kills and 17 digs against Lincoln Christian.

Abilyn Schneider, Humphrey/LHF: 57 assists against BRLD.

Amauri Browning, Alliance: 19 kills and 32 digs against Gering.

Faith Van Eck, Lincoln High: 17 kills and 16 digs against Lincoln Southeast.

Madi Woodin, Elkhorn South: 42 assists and 20 digs against Omaha Marian.

Kaylee Pribyl, Meridian: 25 digs against Blue Hill.

Brynn Carey and Megan Waters, Lincoln East: Combined for 24 kills and 27 digs against Grand Island.

Bryn McNair and Jerzee Milner, Chase County: McNair 28 kills and 23 digs against Ogallala; Milner 48 set assists.

 

