Prep Extra Credit, 9/17: A look at some of the top performances from around the state

Football

Noah Walters and Carter Glenn, Lincoln East: In just one half, Walters completed 13 of 16 passes for 280 yards and 4 touchdowns in a win over Norfolk. Glenn caught 4 passes for 136 yards and 2 TDs.

Telo Arsiaga, Lincoln Southwest: Rushed for 160 yards and 3 TDs in victory against Lincoln Northeast.

Nigel Bridger, Lincoln Southeast: 174 yards rushing and 2 TDs in win over Grand Island.

Ian Paul, Lincoln Christian: Led a rushing attack that produced 437 yards by gaining 152 yards on 17 carries and scoring a TD in a win over Fort Calhoun.

Kyle Napier and Michael Andel, Aquinas: Napier had 143 yards rushing and 2 TDs, and Andel added 115 on the ground and another score in a win over Columbus Scotus.

Isaac Kracl and Braden Schmeckpeper, Crete: Schmeckpeper completed 8 of 10 passes for 121 yards, and rushed for 110 more and 2 TDs in win over Seward. Kracl had 131 yards running and two scores.

Eli Larson, St. Paul: 250 yards on 19 carries and 3 TDs in victory over Kearney Catholic.