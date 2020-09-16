Prep Extra Credit, 9/17: A look at some of the top performances from around the state

Football
Noah Walters and Carter Glenn, Lincoln East: In just one half, Walters completed 13 of 16 passes for 280 yards and 4 touchdowns in a win over Norfolk. Glenn caught 4 passes for 136 yards and 2 TDs.
Telo Arsiaga, Lincoln Southwest: Rushed for 160 yards and 3 TDs in victory against Lincoln Northeast.
Nigel Bridger, Lincoln Southeast: 174 yards rushing and 2 TDs in win over Grand Island.
Ian Paul, Lincoln Christian: Led a rushing attack that produced 437 yards by gaining 152 yards on 17 carries and scoring a TD in a win over Fort Calhoun.
Kyle Napier and Michael Andel, Aquinas: Napier had 143 yards rushing and 2 TDs, and Andel added 115 on the ground and another score in a win over Columbus Scotus.
Isaac Kracl and Braden Schmeckpeper, Crete: Schmeckpeper completed 8 of 10 passes for 121 yards, and rushed for 110 more and 2 TDs in win over Seward. Kracl had 131 yards running and two scores.
Eli Larson, St. Paul: 250 yards on 19 carries and 3 TDs in victory over Kearney Catholic.
Koa McIntyre, Archbishop Bergan: Completed 16 of 23 passes for 169 yards and 2 TDs, and rushed for 179 more and 2 more TDs in a win over Lincoln Lutheran.
Jacob Diessner, Spalding Academy: In a loss to S-E-M, Diessner rushed for 329 yards and 6 TDs, and threw for another 227 and four more scores.
Softball
Claire Geidel, Seward: Had 2 homers and 5 RBIs against Beatrice; had 2 homers and 5 RBIs against Malcolm.
Jaeleigh Darnell, Auburn: Reached base safely in all 10 plate appearances at the Falls City Invite, going 7-for-7 with 3 5 RBIs and 3 walks.
Taylor McMurray and Alexis Wiggins, Norris: Each drove in 5 runs against Lincoln Pius X.
Molly Richtarick, Wilber-Clatonia: Went 3-for-4 with 2 homers, 3 runs scored and 5 RBIs against Fillmore Central/EM.
Amber Kosmicki, St. Paul: Had 2 homers and 7 RBIs against Lexington; had 2 homers and 7 RBIs against Ord.
Kelsi Gaston, Fillmore Central/EM: Went 7-for-8 with 4 RBIs at the Cozad tournament.
Kalee Higdon, Gretna: Went 2-for-4 with a homer and 5 RBIs against Millard West.
Maddie Groff, Omaha Marian: Struck out 13 in six innings against Bellevue East.
Leann Hawkins, Tekamah-Herman: Went 3-for-4 with 3 doubles and 4 RBIs against Raymond Central.
Morgan Schuelke, Waverly: Hit 2 homers and finished with 4 RBIs against Elkhorn North.
Katie Cunningham, Bellevue East: Threw a one-hitter, striking out eight against Millard North in the Metro quarterfinals.
Madison Divis, Lincoln Southwest: Went 5-for-6 with 2 homers and 4 RBIs in two games against Lincoln Southeast.
Volleyball
Shaylee Myers, Lincoln Southwest: Had 25 kills and 12 digs against Omaha Westside.
Shayla Meyer, Superior: Had 32 kills and 22 digs against BDS.
Rylee Gray, Elkhorn South: Had 11 kills and 12 blocks against Papillion-La Vista.
Ava LeGrand, Papillion-La Vista South: Had 33 assists in a three-set sweep of Gretna.
Bailey Helzer, Oakland-Craig: Had 21 kills and 14 digs against Wisner-Pilger.
Aspen Meyer and Gina McGowen, Lourdes CC: Combined for 41 kills against Freeman.
Emily Miller, Lawrence-Nelson: Had 19 kills, 23 digs and 4 blocks against Deshler.
Carly Gardner, Auburn: Had 25 kills against Johnson-Brock.
Kyra Gray, Platteview: Had 32 digs against Beatrice.
Cordelia Harbison and Liah Haines, Lexington: Harbison had 17 kills, 14 digs and 4 aces, while Haines had 30 assists, 8 digs and 3 aces.
Maisie Boesiger, Norris: Had 35 set assists against Plattsmouth; had 50 assists against Waverly.
Acelyn Klein, Medicine Valley: Had 19 kills and 19 digs against Dundy County-Stratton.
Coaches: Send Extra Credit nominations to sports@journalstar.com.
