Prep Extra Credit, 9/17: A look at some of the top performances from around the state
Seward vs. Waverly, 8.20

Seward's Claire Geidel scores the Lady Jays' first run against Waverly in the fourth inning on Aug. 20 at Waverly High School.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Football

Noah Walters and Carter Glenn, Lincoln East: In just one half, Walters completed 13 of 16 passes for 280 yards and 4 touchdowns in a win over Norfolk. Glenn caught 4 passes for 136 yards and 2 TDs.

Telo Arsiaga, Lincoln Southwest: Rushed for 160 yards and 3 TDs in victory against Lincoln Northeast.

Nigel Bridger, Lincoln Southeast: 174 yards rushing and 2 TDs in win over Grand Island.

Ian Paul, Lincoln Christian: Led a rushing attack that produced 437 yards by gaining 152 yards on 17 carries and scoring a TD in a win over Fort Calhoun.

Kyle Napier and Michael Andel, Aquinas: Napier had 143 yards rushing and 2 TDs, and Andel added 115 on the ground and another score in a win over Columbus Scotus.

Isaac Kracl and Braden Schmeckpeper, Crete: Schmeckpeper completed 8 of 10 passes for 121 yards, and rushed for 110 more and 2 TDs in win over Seward. Kracl had 131 yards running and two scores.

Eli Larson, St. Paul: 250 yards on 19 carries and 3 TDs in victory over Kearney Catholic.

Koa McIntyre, Archbishop Bergan: Completed 16 of 23 passes for 169 yards and 2 TDs, and rushed for 179 more and 2 more TDs in a win over Lincoln Lutheran.

Jacob Diessner, Spalding Academy: In a loss to S-E-M, Diessner rushed for 329 yards and 6 TDs, and threw for another 227 and four more scores.

Softball

Claire Geidel, Seward: Had 2 homers and 5 RBIs against Beatrice; had 2 homers and 5 RBIs against Malcolm.

Jaeleigh Darnell, Auburn: Reached base safely in all 10 plate appearances at the Falls City Invite, going 7-for-7 with 3 5 RBIs and 3 walks.

Taylor McMurray and Alexis Wiggins, Norris: Each drove in 5 runs against Lincoln Pius X.

Molly Richtarick, Wilber-Clatonia: Went 3-for-4 with 2 homers, 3 runs scored and 5 RBIs against Fillmore Central/EM.

Amber Kosmicki, St. Paul: Had 2 homers and 7 RBIs against Lexington; had 2 homers and 7 RBIs against Ord.

Kelsi Gaston, Fillmore Central/EM: Went 7-for-8 with 4 RBIs at the Cozad tournament.

Kalee Higdon, Gretna: Went 2-for-4 with a homer and 5 RBIs against Millard West.

Maddie Groff, Omaha Marian: Struck out 13 in six innings against Bellevue East.

Leann Hawkins, Tekamah-Herman: Went 3-for-4 with 3 doubles and 4 RBIs against Raymond Central.

Morgan Schuelke, Waverly: Hit 2 homers and finished with 4 RBIs against Elkhorn North.

Katie Cunningham, Bellevue East: Threw a one-hitter, striking out eight against Millard North in the Metro quarterfinals.

Madison Divis, Lincoln Southwest: Went 5-for-6 with 2 homers and 4 RBIs in two games against Lincoln Southeast.

Volleyball

Shaylee Myers, Lincoln Southwest: Had 25 kills and 12 digs against Omaha Westside.

Shayla Meyer, Superior: Had 32 kills and 22 digs against BDS.

Rylee Gray, Elkhorn South: Had 11 kills and 12 blocks against Papillion-La Vista.

Ava LeGrand, Papillion-La Vista South: Had 33 assists in a three-set sweep of Gretna.

Bailey Helzer, Oakland-Craig: Had 21 kills and 14 digs against Wisner-Pilger.

Aspen Meyer and Gina McGowen, Lourdes CC: Combined for 41 kills against Freeman.

Emily Miller, Lawrence-Nelson: Had 19 kills, 23 digs and 4 blocks against Deshler.

Carly Gardner, Auburn: Had 25 kills against Johnson-Brock.

Kyra Gray, Platteview: Had 32 digs against Beatrice.

Cordelia Harbison and Liah Haines, Lexington: Harbison had 17 kills, 14 digs and 4 aces, while Haines had 30 assists, 8 digs and 3 aces.

Maisie Boesiger, Norris: Had 35 set assists against Plattsmouth; had 50 assists against Waverly.

Acelyn Klein, Medicine Valley: Had 19 kills and 19 digs against Dundy County-Stratton.

Coaches: Send Extra Credit nominations to sports@journalstar.com.

 

