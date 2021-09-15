Prep Extra Credit, 9/15: Highlighting some of the top performances in football, softball and volleyball

From a seven-touchdown game to loads of double-doubles from the volleyball court, here's a look at some notable performances from the past week.

Football

Jace Elliott, Lincoln North Star: Caught two touchdowns against Columbus, his second multi-score game this season.

Trey Holthus, Johnson County Central: Scored seven touchdowns and totaled 390 yards against Weeping Water.

Levi Belina, Howells-Dodge: Ran for 200 yards, scored two touchdowns and converted four two-point conversions against Cross County.

Brandon Cavender, Ralston: Led a shutout effort with seven tackles, a forced fumble and interception return for a touchdown.

Kale Jensen, Central City: Threw for 355 yards and four touchdowns, and ran for 164 yards and three scores in a win over O'Neill.

Trevor Hueske, Nebraska Lutheran: Caught 12 passes for 160 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Cedar Bluffs.

Gus Gomez, BRLD: Recorded 28 tackles in a loss to Logan View/Scribner-Snyder.