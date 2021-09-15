 Skip to main content
Prep Extra Credit, 9/15: Highlighting some of the top performances in football, softball and volleyball
Prep Extra Credit, 9/15: Highlighting some of the top performances in football, softball and volleyball

  • Updated
Lincoln North Star vs. Lincoln High, 8.27

Lincoln North Star's Jace Elliott tries to evade Lincoln High's Adonis Hutchinson (2) before running into the end zone on Aug. 27 at Seacrest Field.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star file photo

From a seven-touchdown game to loads of double-doubles from the volleyball court, here's a look at some notable performances from the past week.

Football

Jace Elliott, Lincoln North Star: Caught two touchdowns against Columbus, his second multi-score game this season.

Trey Holthus, Johnson County Central: Scored seven touchdowns and totaled 390 yards against Weeping Water.

Levi Belina, Howells-Dodge: Ran for 200 yards, scored two touchdowns and converted four two-point conversions against Cross County.

Brandon Cavender, Ralston: Led a shutout effort with seven tackles, a forced fumble and interception return for a touchdown.

Kale Jensen, Central City: Threw for 355 yards and four touchdowns, and ran for 164 yards and three scores in a win over O'Neill.

Trevor Hueske, Nebraska Lutheran: Caught 12 passes for 160 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Cedar Bluffs.

Gus Gomez, BRLD: Recorded 28 tackles in a loss to Logan View/Scribner-Snyder.

Breckan Schluter, EMF: Ran for 318 yards and five touchdowns in a win over Shelby-Rising City.

Trenton Cielocha, Columbus Scotus: Threw three touchdowns and went 4-for-4 on extra points in a win over Aquinas.

Michael Nisly, Centennial: Ran for 249 yards and two touchdowns against Grand Island CC.

Hunter Foral, Papillion-La Vista: Made 10 tackles, two for a loss, against Omaha Westside.

Softball

Sydney Walz, Lincoln East: Two homers, one double and seven RBIs against Columbus.

Makenna Scribner, Lincoln Southeast: Struck out 11 in a complete-game shutout against North Platte.

Hannah Keith, Ashland-Greenwood: Struck out 12 and allowed one run against Yutan/Mead.

Addi Mowinkel, Milford: Four hits and five RBIs against Centennial.

Riley Schmidt, Crete: Three hits, including a double, and five RBIs against York.

Hannah Allen, Columbus Lakeview: 14 strikeouts against Aquinas and 13 against Blue River.

Sidney Smart, Wahoo: Went a combined 5-for-9 with five RBIs, two homers and four runs scored in two games Tuesday.

Kynzee McFadden, Raymond Central: Threw a four-inning no-hitter and hit a grand slam against Logan View/Scribner-Snyder.

Alex Johnson, Ralston: Two homers and six RBIs against Fairbury.

Tenley Kozal, Waverly: Homer and four RBIs against Elkhorn North.

McKenna Becher, Norris: Three hits and four RBIs against Waverly.

Jaeleigh Darnell, Auburn: Went 4-for-4 with five RBIs against Southern/Diller-Odell.

Leslie Ramos, Grand Island: Four hits, three RBIs and three runs scored against Lincoln Northeast.

Mattie Pohl, York: Three hits, including a double and triple, and four RBIs against Boone Central.

Amber Kosmicki, St. Paul: Three runs, four RBIs and four runs scored against Blue River.

Shaylynn Campbell, Yutan/Mead: 12 strikeouts against Elkhorn North; 11 strikeouts vs. Cass.

Volleyball

Bailey Helzer and Adi Rennerfeldt, Oakland-Craig: Helzer 34 kills and 21 digs against Wisner-Pilger; Rennerfeldt 58 set assists.

Shaylee Myers, Lincoln Southwest: 30 kills, 22 digs and five aces against Omaha Westside.

Kylie Weeks and Madi Woodin, Elkhorn South: Weeks 27 kills and 18 digs against Papillion-La Vista; Woodin 54 set assists.

Anna Sis and Samantha Riggs, Papillion-La Vista: Sis 27 kills and 10 digs against Elkhorn South; Riggs 36 digs.

Bekka Allick, Waverly: 22 kills, 11 digs and four blocks against Elkhorn North.

Sydney Jelinek and Ella Waters, Norris: Combined for 41 kills against Waverly.

Jadyn Meiergerd, West Point-Beemer: 28 kills and 18 digs against Tekamah-Herman.

Ella Wragge, Crofton: 24 kills and 15 digs against O'Neill.

Sophia Haas, Guardian Angels CC: 20 kills and 24 digs against Wayne.

Ellie Dougherty, Omaha Mercy: 17 kills and 13 digs against Plattsmouth.

Greta Bolognini, Parkview Christian: 16 kills and 16 digs against Friend.

Kya Scott, Broken Bow: 15 kills and 24 digs against North Platte St. Pat's.

Delaney Dotzler, Omaha Burke: 41 set assists against Lincoln Northeast.

Lindsey Moss, Syracuse: 16 kills and 14 digs against Lincoln Christian.

 

