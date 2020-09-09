Prep Extra Credit, 9/10: A look at some of the top performances from around the state

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Football

Noah Walters and Carter Glenn, Lincoln East: Walters threw for 409 yards and five touchdowns in win over Papillion-La Vista South. Glenn had two receptions for 119 yards, both going for TDs.

Jake Erwin, York: Ran for 212 yards and two TDs and recorded 11 tackles in win over Alliance.

Brody Darnell, Auburn: Rushed for 157 yards and three TDs and passed for 205 yards and another score in win over Fort Calhoun.

McGinness Schneider, Lincoln Southeast: Passed for 235 yards and two TDs and rushed for 49 more and a TD in a victory against Lincoln Southwest.

Ian Paul, Lincoln Christian: Led a Crusader ground game that produced 303 yards by going for 109 on 18 carries and two TDs in win over Lincoln Lutheran.

Hyatt Collins, Adams Central: 173 yards on 35 carries and two TDs in win over previous No. 1 and defending C-1 state champion Wahoo.

Jarrett Synek, Hastings: 14 of 19 passing for 269 yards and five TDs in win at Scottsbluff.