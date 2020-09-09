Prep Extra Credit, 9/10: A look at some of the top performances from around the state

Football
Noah Walters and Carter Glenn, Lincoln East: Walters threw for 409 yards and five touchdowns in win over Papillion-La Vista South. Glenn had two receptions for 119 yards, both going for TDs.
Jake Erwin, York: Ran for 212 yards and two TDs and recorded 11 tackles in win over Alliance.
Brody Darnell, Auburn: Rushed for 157 yards and three TDs and passed for 205 yards and another score in win over Fort Calhoun.
McGinness Schneider, Lincoln Southeast: Passed for 235 yards and two TDs and rushed for 49 more and a TD in a victory against Lincoln Southwest.
Ian Paul, Lincoln Christian: Led a Crusader ground game that produced 303 yards by going for 109 on 18 carries and two TDs in win over Lincoln Lutheran.
Hyatt Collins, Adams Central: 173 yards on 35 carries and two TDs in win over previous No. 1 and defending C-1 state champion Wahoo.
Jarrett Synek, Hastings: 14 of 19 passing for 269 yards and five TDs in win at Scottsbluff.
Dominic Rezac and Cole Payton, Omaha Westside: Rezac rushed for 235 yards and four TDs and Payton completed 14 of 18 passes for 192 yards and a pair of scores in a win over Kearney.
Kale Bird, Bennington: Compiled 302 yards of total offense — 210 passing (three TDs) and 92 rushing (one TD) in victory over Aurora.
Cale Jacobsen, Ashland-Greenwood: Connected on 10 of 15 passes for 184 yards and three TDs and rushed for 46 yards and another score in a victory against Milford.
Tommy Stevens and Kelen Meyer, Ord: Stevens rushed for 164 yards and three TDs and Meyer kicked three field goals, including a 58-yarder, in a win over Central City.
Collyn Brummett, Dorchester: 290 yards and a pair of TDs in win over Pawnee City.
Serbando Diaz, Dundy County-Stratton: 237 yards rushing and six TDs in win over Bertrand.
Softball
Maggie Helms, Lincoln Southeast: Hit two homers, including a grand slam, and finished with five RBIs against Lincoln Southwest.
Jordyn Bahl, Papillion-La Vista: Pitched a one-hitter and struck out 15 in five innings against Omaha Skutt.
Maddia Groff, Omaha Marian: Struck out 16 against Fremont.
Kylie Allen, Auburn: Had two homers and five RBIs against Falls City.
Maddie Scobee, Bennington: Had six RBIs against Crete.
Ella Cooper, Fremont: Pitched a complete-game shutout, striking out 10 against Lincoln East.
Alexis Wiggins, Norris: Struck out 17 in a 1-0 shutout of Seward.
Sydney Griffin, Waverly: Went 3-for-3 with four runs scored, falling a triple short of hitting for the cycle against Ashland-Greenwood.
Brandy Unger, Norfolk: Pitched a complete-game shutout, striking out 11 against Kearney.
Kharissa Eddie, Wahoo: Had two triples and four RBIs against Yutan/Mead.
Keatyn Harrah, Weeping Water: Had three hits and five RBIs against Syracuse.
Kamdyn Barrientos, Grand Island: Had three hits and five RBIs against Bellevue West.
Volleyball
Lauren Pick and Sydney Redden, Wayne: Pick had 35 kills and Redden added 36 digs against Columbus Scotus.
Masa Scheierman, York: Had 28 kills and 18 digs against Aurora.
Macy Roth, Lincoln North Star: Had 16 kills, 12 digs and four blocks against Columbus; 17 kills and 11 digs against Fremont.
Carney Black, Elkhorn North: Had 45 set assists against Neligh-Oakdale.
Brittany Tramp, Crofton: Had 30 digs against Hartington CC.
Brooklyn Kohmetscher, Blue Hill: Had 23 kills and 14 digs against Silver Lake.
Shaylee Myers, Lincoln Southwest: Had 26 kills and 11 digs against Kearney.
Jadyn Hahn, Johnson-Brock: Had 23 kills and 12 digs against Pawnee City.
Sophia Hass, Guardian Angels CC: Had 19 kills and 14 digs against Humphrey/LHF.
Charli Coli, Hastings: Had 44 set assists against McCook.
Destiny Ndam-Simpson, Bellevue West: Had 28 kills against Papillion-La Vista.
Kennedy Warneke and Brielle Unseld, Pierce: Warneke had 22 kills and Unseld had 49 set assists against Norfolk Catholic.
Hannah Kepler, Milford: Had 18 kills and 17 digs against Centennial.
